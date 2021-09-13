DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! Announced At MST

Main Street Theater is back! The Theater for Youth will open its new season with Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!, based on the much-loved modern classic by Mo Willems.

"We are so excited to be starting the new season together, in-person." shared Vivienne M. St. John, MST Theater for Youth Artistic Director. "I think we are all ready for some toe-tapping, silly fun!"

When a bus driver takes a break from the route, a very unlikely volunteer springs up to take his place - a pigeon! And you've never met one like this before! From the Caldecott Honor award-winning book, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is sure to get everyone's wings flapping with its innovative mix of songs, silliness, and feathers. Recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and up.

Performances will be held at MST's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002: Sundays, September 26 & October 3, 2021 at 12:30pm and 3:30pm, Saturdays, October 9, 16 & 23, 2021 at 10:30am and 1:30pm.

Recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and older. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $18 - $28. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). Please visit www.MainStreetTheater.com for Main Street's COVID-19 safety protocols. (Performances are also available for school groups and homeschools. Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)

Robin Robinson directs Pigeon. Eduardo Guzman is the music director. The cast includes Diana Alcaraz, Algy Alfred, Chad Rodenberger, Sloane Teagle, Jordi Viscarri, and Whitney Zangarine. The design team is Afsaneh Aayani (set and puppet design), Jason Cochran (lighting design), Amber Stepanik (costume design), Shawn W. St. John (sound design), and Corey Nance (properties design). Kaylee Sarton is the stage manager.