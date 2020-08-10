DACAMERA Shares Archival Performance Of Violinist Christian Tetzlaff And Pianist Lars Vogt for HOME DELIVERY Series

The recital will be available for viewing beginning Friday, Aug. 14.

DACAMERA is continuing its virtual Home Delivery series with a feature of the 2016 Houston recital debut of world-renowned violinist Christian Tetzlaff and pianist Lars Vogt. The performance, which includes a pre-concert conversation between the artists and DACAMERA artistic director Sarah Rothenberg, will be available at www.dacamera.com beginning Friday, Aug. 14. The program features a selection of classical works including Beethoven's Sonata No. 7 in C Minor, Op. 30/2; Bartok's Sonata No. 2 for Violin and Piano, Sz. 76; Mozart's Sonata in F Major, K. 377/374e; and Schubert's Rondo in B Minor, D. 895.

An artist known for his musical integrity, technical assurance and intelligent, compelling interpretations, Tetzlaff is internationally recognized as one of the most important violinists performing today. His frequent collaborator Lars Vogt has rapidly established himself as one of the leading pianists of his generation. Known to Houston audiences from their appearances as soloists with Houston Symphony, the illustrious duo plays treasured works by Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and Bartok.

DACAMERA Home Delivery is a series of virtually curated music, commentary and artistic exchanges in the spirit of the organization. To date, it has featured several performances plus listening links and commentary from artistic director Sarah Rothenberg. Installment highlights include a three-part livestream of Jeremy Denk performing Bach (presented in coordination with WQXR and The Greene Space), exclusive videos from bass-baritone Davóne Tines and a performance by Rothenberg of avant-garde composer Morton Feldman's Palais de Mari (1986). Exclusive artist conversations include a discussion with Jeremy Denk about the scope of Bach's genius as well as a talk with Cuban drummer Dafnis Prieto about his musical influences and plans for future projects. Find the Home Delivery archive as well as a collection of Rothenberg's essays here.

