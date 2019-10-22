DACAMERA Presents Mozart And Aucoin, December 6

DACAMERA's 2019-20 season continues with Mozart and Aucoin at Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The world-renowned Brentano Quartet returns to DACAMERA's stage for the premiere of a new work by composer Matthew Aucoin, for DACAMERA and Carnegie Hall. The ensemble will also perform Maurice Ravel's String Quartet in F Major and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's String Quintet No. 2 in C Minor, K. 406/516.

Aucoin, who is appearing as guest composer for the performance, is an accomplished young composer, conductor, writer and pianist. Awarded a MacArthur fellowship in 2018 at just 28 years of age, he is the first artist in residence at Los Angeles Opera and one of the youngest composers ever commissioned by the Metropolitan Opera, and he serves as the co-artistic director of the newly formed American Modern Opera Company. Aucoin's string quartet-commissioned by DACAMERA, Carnegie Hall, Union College Concert Series and La Jolla Music Society-is composed of three movements, each a study in a distinct form of human attention: Distraction, fixation and focus. The piece is a commentary on modern attention as a commodity.

The internationally recognized Brentano String Quartet is Mark Steinberg, violin; Serena Canin, violin; Misha Amory, viola; and Nina Lee, cello. Named for Antonie Brentano, whom many scholars consider to be the intended recipient of Beethoven's famous love confession "Immortal Beloved," the quartet was founded in 1992 and has since collaborated with artists such as soprano Jessye Norman, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, pianist Richard Goode, pianist Mitsuko Uchida and pianist Jonathan Biss. Violist Hsin-Yun Huang will join the Brentano Quartet for their performance of Mozart's powerful masterpiece.

DACAMERA's chamber music series continues with Music and Isolation: Aizuri Quartet on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, and Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, and American Mavericks: Los Angeles Guitar Quartet on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Tickets for Mozart and Aucoin start at $37.50. Tickets are available by contacting DACAMERA, 1402 Sul Ross, at 713-524-5050 or online at www.dacamera.com. Tickets for students and senior citizens are always half-price. $5 student rush tickets are available 30 minutes before the concert begins.





