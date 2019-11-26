Company OnStage presents Scrooge Macbeth, a holiday farce of Shakespearean proportions, by David MacGregor, directed by Jaci Jeane, and produced by special arrangement with Heuer Publishing LLC of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Fridays and Saturdays December 6th to 21st, 2019, 8:00 pm Sunday December 15th 2019, 2:00 pm

It's not another retelling of "A Christmas Carol." Scrooge Macbeth takes the meaning of "the show must go on" to a whole new level. Bob, Sylvia, Victor, and Renee are the last four actors standing when a food poisoning outbreak sidelines most of the cast on the opening night of the Hartland Community Theatre's holiday production of Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale. Thanks to the ensuing violent collision between everything Christmas and everything Shakespeare, you will never think of Shakespeare or Christmas in quite the same way again!

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, December 6th to 21st, 2019 at 8:00 pm, and a Sunday matinee performance on December 15th, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $18.00 and are available through our box office at www.companyonstage.org. Reservations are strongly recommended.





