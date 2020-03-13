Classical Theatre Company Postpones Production Due to COVID-19

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, Classical Theatre Company will be postponing its scheduled April production of Pierre de Beaumarchais' The Marriage of Figaro.

"We were closely monitoring the situation in the hopes of being able to maintain our production schedule, but it became clearer and clearer that the responsible decision was to postpone the show," said Executive Artistic Director John Johnston. "Once the local universities began shutting down in-person classes, that was the final decision for us. Students and teachers make up such a large percentage of our audience, that it became evident that we needed to push back Figaro."

The rescheduled dates will be announced once they are available. Any tickets purchased for The Marriage of Figaro will be honored at any future Classical Theatre Company production, and will be exchanged free of charge. If a ticket buyer would like a refund, that will be made available as well. CTC will be reaching out to all ticketholders, but if preferred, they can reach CTC's ticket office at tix@classicaltheatre.org or call 713.963.9665 to make new ticket arrangements.

Classical Theatre Company would like to apologize for any inconvenience this decision has caused to our audiences and artists, but we felt like it was the best route to take in the interest of the public health.





