Cast and Creative Team Set For PROOF at 4th Wall Theatre Company

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4th Wall Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for PROOF by David Auburn, directed by Sophia Watt. The production opens 4th Wall's 2026-2027 Season and begins performances September 11, 2026 at Studio 101.

The cast features four artists making their 4th Wall debuts: Meg Rodgers as Catherine, Thomas Prior as Robert, David Kenner as Hal, and Laura Kaldis as Claire.

In a Chicago home, Catherine is grieving for her father, a celebrated mathematician whose brilliance has been overtaken by mental illness. As one of his former students searches through a mountain of notebooks for one last breakthrough, Catherine's sister arrives with plans for a future Catherine isn't sure she wants. Then a startling discovery turns grief into a battle over who to trust and what to believe. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play, PROOF is an emotionally charged drama about family, legacy, and the frightening question of what we inherit.

The creative team includes Sophia Watt (Director), Kirk Domer (Scenic Designer), Christina Giannelli (Lighting Designer), Leah Smith (Costume Designer), Robert Leslie Meek (Sound Designer), John Moore (Scenic Builder), Lauren Davis (Prop Manager & Painter), Deborah Hope (Intimacy Coordinator), Brenda Palestina (Assistant Director), Kalin Menzel (Stage Manager), and Ashley Jessup (Assistant Stage Manager).

PROOF begins September 11, 2026 at Studio 101. Single tickets will go on sale later in August. Subscriptions to 4th Wall Theatre Company's 2026-2027 Season are available now.

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