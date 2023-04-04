Cast Theatrical Launches Cast Kids On Stage Summer Camps

Cast Theatrical Company has announced theatre summer camps for youth ages 8-14 years beginning June 26. The camps will provide children with the opportunity to experience the creative process offered by live theater through a Performance Camp and a Theatre Crafts Camp. They offer full and half-day options to accommodate most parents' schedules.

In the Performance Camp, participants will audition for, rehearse and perform a play. The final day will feature an evening performance. Every child is guaranteed a role!

The Theatre Crafts camp will complement the Performance Camp by teaching participants how to create sets and props, as well as makeup techniques and technical skills (sound and lighting), with all components to be featured in the Performance Camp play.

Camp sessions were designed so that participants can attend one or both camps and learn a different play and skillset (props, set and techniques).

Attendees will receive:

CAST Kids On Stage t-shirt.

Video link for performance and candid footage from entire week.

Memento they've helped create from their theatre experience to take home.

Two tickets for family members to use for the Friday evening performance.



For each session campers may choose a half day camp OR select both camps for the full day.

Mornings: Performance Camp 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Participants will rehearse all five days (Mon-Fri), with a performance on the evening of the last day. Families will be invited to the Friday evening performance.



Afternoon: Theatre Crafts Camp 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Participants will learn how to make props, fashion costumes, paint set pieces, learn about tech (sound and lighting) and do other prep work for a theatre production. Participants will also be able to take home a theatre prop made during camp. Campers will have the opportunity to attend the Performance Camp play with family and see their work featured onstage.



Session 1: June 26-30, 2023

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

1 p.m. - 4.p.m.

*Registration deadline June 9

Session 2: July 10-14, 2023

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

1 p.m. - 4.p.m.

*Registration deadline June 30



COST

1 child Half Day $150 Full Day $225

Additional siblings Half Day: $100 Full Day $175

For more information about summer camps and shows, visit www.casttheatrical.com/kids-on-stage.