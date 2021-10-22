Byron Stripling to Join Houston Symphony Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke for Louis Armstrong Tribute

Houston Symphony Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke is joined by jazz trumpet sensation Byron Stripling for a musical celebration of the life and art of Louis Armstrong, one of the most influential musicians in the history of jazz and popular culture in the United States. The Houston Symphony Bank of America POPS Series presents Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Songbook, Nov. 5-7.

A renowned trumpet virtuoso, singer, conductor, and actor in his own right, Byron Stripling currently holds the position of Principal POPS Conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony, and is universally acclaimed for his symphonic tributes to Louis Armstrong. Led by Steven Reineke, the exuberant evening features Stripling and the orchestra taking the audience on a spirited journey through the works that Armstrong made famous, including "Alexander's Ragtime Band," "Sweet Georgia Brown," "Saint Louis Blues," "Basin Street Blues," "What a Wonderful World," and "When the Saints Go Marching In." This performance is also available via livestream on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. CT.

The livestream performance is available via a private link to ticket holders for $20. Everyone in the audience is required to wear a mask while in Jones Hall. For a comprehensive schedule of safety measures, visit houstonsymphony.org/safety. For tickets and more information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Socially distanced seats are available in some portions of the auditorium. All programs and artists are subject to change.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WONDERFUL WORLD: THE Louis Armstrong SONGBOOK

Friday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2:30 p.m.

Steven Reineke, conductor

Byron Stripling, trumpet and vocalist