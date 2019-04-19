Battle Of San Jacinto Commemorative Ceremony Cancelled

Due to continued closure of the SAN JACINTO Battleground State Historic Site, the annual Battle of SAN JACINTO Commemorative Ceremony has been cancelled. Additionally, due to on-going cleanup efforts, the park will not be open to the public this Easter.

The Battle of SAN JACINTO Commemorative Ceremony, scheduled for April 21, is an annual event that commemorates the anniversary of the Battle of SAN JACINTO. The ceremony is held every year on April 21 at the SAN JACINTO Monument.

"We understand that the community has a long tradition of spending Easter Sunday at SAN JACINTO Battleground, but due to events this year, we are unable to host those celebrations," says William Irwin, Superintendent of the SAN JACINTO State Historic Site Complex. "We are sorry events have interrupted these traditions. We also encourage Texans everywhere to take a moment and remember those that sacrificed in the struggle for Texas Independence, won at SAN JACINTO."

The SAN JACINTO Battleground State Historic Site Complex remains closed until further notice after the recent chemical fire in La Porte. While the situation is improving, it's unsure when conditions will allow the public to safely return.

For more information about the park, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/.





