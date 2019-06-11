BakerRipley Now Accepting Applications For 10-Week Entrepreneurship Program

BakerRipley is now accepting applications for the Kauffman FastTrac entrepreneurship program, which is a 10-week program for aspiring and early stage entrepreneurs. Applications for this blended course (classroom and online) will be accepted through Thursday, June 27, 2019. Classroom sessions for the Kauffman FastTrac entrepreneurship program will take place at the BakerRipley East Aldine Campus, located at 3000 Aldine Mail Route Road, Houston, Texas 77039.

Starting on July 8 through September 16, 2019 entrepreneurs will develop and refine a business concept, taking it through each step of the business planning process. Through readings, research, and discussion; participants will plan and analyze their entrepreneurial vision by creating a thoroughly researched and tested business plan. Classes will be held once a week on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost to participate in the program is only $25.

Participants will be selected on a first come first serve basis.

The BakerRipley Entrepreneur Connection program provides resources to businessowners in the Greater Houston region, including business workshops, a Spanish-language Entrepreneur Academy, technical assistance, and business pitch competition opportunities for new up-and-coming Houston area businesses.

Those interested in participating can register online at bit.ly/kauffmanfasttrac.

For more information about Kauffman FastTrac please email opportunity@bakerripley.org, or call (346) 570-4458 to setup an appointment.





