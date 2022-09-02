Ashely Tamar Davis, Will Mann & More to Star in AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Theatre Under The Stars

Theatre Under The Stars is introducing the cast of the hot new production of Ain't Misbehavin', the first show of the 2022/23 Season!

"As my directorial debut at TUTS, I wanted to do a show that spoke to my heart. Ain't Misbehavin' is a small show with a powerful cast of performers and musicians that share a timeless story of relationships, life and love," said TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Monique Midgette who is directing the production. "No two productions are ever the same and the challenge is creating a version of the show that is right for the moment."

Ain't Misbehavin' is a celebration of the music of Fats Waller. In their production the cast will use their own names, while honoring the roles of the original Broadway cast.

The incredible cast bringing Ain't Misbehavin' to the stage is:

Ashely Tamar Davis as "Charlaine"

Will Mann as "Ken"

Melrose Johnson as "Armelia"

David LaMarr as "Andre"

Paris Bennett as "Nell"

Joining them are Sterling Lovett as "Male Swing," Regina Hearne as "Female Swing," Anthony Boggess-Glover as "Male Swing," and Ambi Anuh-Ndumu, "Female Swing."

Knechtges believes this new production will strike a chord with audiences of all ages.

"We wanted our modern audience to connect to the piece and be astonished that it has the same power and emotion, perhaps even more so, than when it premiered at TUTS in 1972," said Knechtges.

Joining Midgette on the production is Choreographer, Courtney D. Jones; Musical Director, Phillip Hall; Scenic Designer, Tim Mackabee; Costume Designer, George T. Mitchell, Lighting Designer, Fabian J. Garcia, and Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; and Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan. Casting for Ain't Misbehavin' is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and by TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Monique Midgette.

Ain't Misbehavin' is the Tony-Award-winning musical originally created and directed by Richard Maltby, Jr. that celebrates the music of Fats Waller and the Black artists of the Harlem Renaissance. Sly, genial, and bursting with the wit and energy of one of the most innovative periods in American music, this unforgettable hit musical will rock your world. Ain't Misbehavin' runs September 20 through October 2 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.