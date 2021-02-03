Art Factory's Online's 2021 Season Begins with HEART//BREAK and GATSBY



HEART//BREAK: Songs of Love and Loss and the World Premiere of GATSBY The Musical kick off the 2021 Season at Art Factory.

HEART//BREAK: Songs of Love & Loss features a collection of nostalgic and timeless Top 40 Hits sung by some of your favorite artFACTORY performers! Whether you are single, ready to mingle, engaged, married, divorced... or you simply want to hear some great music, HEART//BREAK is the perfect virtual production for you!

HEART//BREAK: Songs of Love & Loss streams Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14! Register anytime before your selected date, and receive a FREE streaming link, allowing you to stream for 24-hours (from 12 p.m. on your selected viewing day to 12 p.m. the following day)!

Click here for your free 24-hour streaming pass!

Coming Spring 2021, AFonline is over-the-moon to present GATSBY, the World Premiere musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, The Great Gatsby. Bob your hair and pour yourself a libation or two for this daring new musical, only available through AFonline!

It's the summer of 1922, just as the Jazz Age comes roaring in with full force. Nick Carraway has packed up his simple midwestern life and moved to the commuting town of West Egg, just outside of New York City. Without blinking, he is quickly swept up in the fascinating lives of Tom Buchanan and his wilting bride, Daisy, Jordan Baker, the infamous golf champion, simple-minded mechanic George Wilson and his brassy wife Myrtle. After receiving an invitation to attend a lavish, gin-soaked party from his mysterious neighbor, Jay Gatsby, Nick's perspective on life, or perhaps his life itself, begins to change forever.

Streaming dates, ticketing, and more information will be released soon!