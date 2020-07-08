Are Any Dance Studios Really Making Money During COVID-19?

Even with its doors closed, bills piling up, and high unemployment for dance parents...one Houston area dance school has discovered a new revenue system. Their "stimulus cash" arrived in the form of Broadway star, Stephen Purdy, who is coaching their students digitally.

"We were already looking to expand our programming options before COVID-19 started," said Mitsi Dancing School's management. "We're thankful that Stephen Purdy showed up ready to help." Mitsi Dancing School (MDS) is one of the fastest growing dance schools in Houston, with three full-sized studios in Houston, Katy and Sugar Land area.

Stephen Purdy is teaching students how to be a complete 360 "Triple Threat" performer. Triple Threat performers are in high demand in the dancing and performing arts world, especially in musical theatre.

As dancers, they have the dancing part down. Now it's time to learn vocal technique, musicality, how to "act" the song, and theatrics.

Mr. Purdy is a vocal coach whose clients have been in every major Broadway musical for the last 20 years. It helps that Stephen Purdy has trained hundreds of dancers. He believes dancers are well suited to pick up vocal training quickly and easily.

"They are worker bees, go-getters and perfectionists in my experience," Purdy says, "and these traits make for strong candidates for success in musical theater."

The "Making It In Music And Dance" video program is Stephen Purdy's first digital program. It is launching through the educational platform, Make Your Mark In Music.

"Making It In Music And Dance" is a digital video program with live calls. Class enrollment closes on July 18.

Interested students can enroll by contacting Mitsi Dancing School through their "Contact Us" tab on www.mitsidancingschool.com.

Dance studios who want the highest quality digital programming for their students are welcome to apply and see if they qualify for stimulus cash too.

