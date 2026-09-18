Anonymous Donors Give $1.2M to Houston Youth Symphony
The gifts include $1 million for organizational sustainability and $200,000 for the Coda Music Program, a free after-school initiative.
Houston Youth Symphony has announced two transformational anonymous gifts totaling $1.2 million, representing a powerful investment in music education and youth development throughout the Greater Houston community. With three Full Orchestras and two String Orchestras, HYS offers a comprehensive musical experience for young musicians of various skill levels between the ages of 7 and 19.
The gifts include a landmark $1 million contribution to HYS to support long-term organizational sustainability and an additional $200,000 gift designated for the HYS Coda Music Program, a free after-school program which expands access to high-quality music education for students who may otherwise face barriers to participation.
"These remarkable gifts are a testament to the profound impact that HYS programs can have on the lives of young people," said Amy Chung, Executive Director of Houston Youth Symphony. "The generosity of these anonymous donors sends a clear message that investing in young musicians is investing in the future of our community."
Together, these contributions will strengthen financial aid awards, support artistic excellence, expand community outreach, and increase access to transformative music experiences for young people across the region.
"These donors understand that every financial aid dollar awarded, every lesson taught, every rehearsal attended, and every musical work performed creates opportunities that extend far beyond the concert stage," said Deborah Dunham, President of the HYS Board of Directors. "We are deeply, deeply grateful for their generosity and clarity of vision."
The donors chose to remain anonymous, placing the focus not on recognition, but on the students whose lives will be enriched through these investments. In doing so, they have created a quiet challenge: that the broader community might be moved by the same belief that music education is worth their investment.
As HYS celebrates its milestone 80th year, it invites alumni, parents, arts advocates, civic leaders, and philanthropic partners to build upon this momentum, look to the future, and support the continued growth of all HYS’s programs.
With more than 100 musicians currently on financial aid, audition applications growing every year, and in-school music programs being cut across Houston, the need for sustained investment has never been greater. "These contributions create tremendous momentum, raising the ceiling for what HYS can do," said Amy Chung.
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