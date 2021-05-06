AndrÃ©s Orozco-Estrada's Return to Houston Delayed by Denial of U.S. Travel Exception

Music Director and Roy and Lillie Cullen Chair holder AndrÃ©s Orozco-Estrada is not able to return to Houston in May to close out the 2020-21 Season due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions, and the denial of the necessary travel exception required for him to enter the United States at this time.

"All of us at the Symphony are deeply disappointed that the current regulatory environment is preventing AndrÃ©s from being allowed to come to Houston," said Houston Symphony Executive Director/CEO/holder of the Margaret Alkek Williams Chair John Mangum. "It's been extremely frustrating for all of us to be without AndrÃ©s on the podium. We have worked every possible angle with our board, our attorneys, with our lobbyist at the League of American Orchestras, and with their government contacts. We can say with confidence that we left no stone unturned, even if the outcome ultimately is not what we want. But we're looking forward to a joyous and, I'm sure, emotional reunion with AndrÃ©s as soon as we can have one."

The reason given for the denial of Orozco-Estrada's travel exception was the U.S. Government's change to the National Interest Exception on travel restrictions on March 2, 2021. Prior to March 2, exceptions could be made for artists whose work supported the U.S.'s economic recovery. After March 2, new travel limits were put in place, and those exceptions were no longer considered.

Consulates and embassies from country to country appear to have some latitude around what they approve under the auspices of the National Interest Exception. Each individual applying for an exception has to do so in a consulate or embassy located in their country of citizenship. Some consulates have granted exceptions to conductors since March 2, but Orozco-Estrada's assigned embassy has not.

The Houston Symphony is grateful for the support of its board members and government supporters at all levels, including local, state, and federal officials who have helped to try to secure an exception for Orozco-Estrada to travel to the United States. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs, and Senator John Cornyn all provided letters and/or direct outreach in efforts to receive this exception for AndrÃ©s.

Acclaimed conductor David Robertson has agreed to step in this weekend and next to conduct the Classical Series concerts, with the program remaining as previously announced, featuring Mozart's Sinfonia concertante, K. 297b, E flat major and Piazzolla's Cuatro Estaciones PorteÃ±as (Four Seasons of Buenos Aires), May 7-9; and a program of overtures including Mozart's Don Giovanni, Beethoven's Egmont, Mendelssohn's The Hebrides, and more, May 14-16. Said Mangum: "We're thrilled to welcome David Robertson after being forced to cancel his past two engagements with us-the first in March 2020 because of the original COVID-19 shutdown, and the second this past February due to the Texas freeze-and we are excited to finally see him on the Jones Hall stage this season."

In-person and livestream tickets are now available for these performances at houstonsymphony.org/2021season. Each livestream performance is available via a private link to ticket holders for $20, and livestream subscribers who purchase a package of tickets receive an additional 25% discount. For patrons attending in person, concerts will continue to have a one-hour run time with no intermission, and food and beverage service will be suspended to eliminate crowding.

