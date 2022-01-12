Alley Theatre To Postpone Alley Transported A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM To 2023

Due to ongoing challenges with COVID-19 and in order to keep the cast, creative team, and community safe, the Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre will postpone the inaugural Alley Transported production of A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare until next season.

Alley Transported is an "up-close and personal" experience of live professional theatre designed to reach all generations of Houstonians in neighborhood settings. Professional productions of Shakespeare and community-relevant plays will take place in schools, recreation centers, libraries, and other community venues. Alley Transported gives the community an intimate, heartfelt, visceral, and transporting experience of live performance and fosters a shared sense of community.

"I have been so excited to share with the community all of the amazing music, puppets, costumes, and remarkable performances in the show that have already been taking shape over the past week of rehearsals," said director and Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose. "It feels like a long way away, but I can't wait for everyone to see all these elements a year from now, live, in the intimate community settings that we intended for the program. I appreciate everyone's understanding in this tough decision as well as all the hard work so many have already put toward making this a great show. It will still be great...a year from now."

SPONSORS: Alley Transported is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

ABOUT SHAKESPEARE IN AMERICAN COMMUNITIES:

The National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest presents Shakespeare in American Communities. The Alley Theatre is one of 40 professional theater companies across the nation selected to perform a Shakespeare play with a professional team of actors for middle- and high-schools and conduct related educational activities for students. In addition, the company was one of ten organization selected to engage youths within the juvenile justice system with the works of Shakespeare through theater education programs.

For more information visit: https://www.alleytheatre.org/