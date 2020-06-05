4th Wall Theatre Reschedules Launch of BEYOND THE 4TH WALL Artist Interviews

4th Wall Theatre Company, Houston's home for extraordinary performances up close, will launch of Beyond the 4th Wall - a series of interviews that invite audiences behind the scenes for candid, intimate, one-on-one conversations with professional theatre creatives.

During the 45-minute episodes 4th Wall Artistic Directors Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl will host locally- and nationally-renowned artists including NYC-based Eric Tucker, the Artistic Director of BEDLAM and creator of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning production of SAINT JOAN seen at 4th Wall, and Houston's own Eileen Morris, Artistic Director of The Ensemble Theatre and winner of the BOLD Theater Women's Leadership Circle grant.

Audiences will love to hear the stories behind these treasured storytellers' distinguished careers, and Kim and Philip will pull from their own experiences as award-winning, multi-disciplinary theatre artists to provide insight into each of the guests' aesthetic principles.

Other Beyond the 4th Wall guests will include Leslie Swackhamer, Executive Director of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize; Rebecca Greene Udden, founding Artistic Director of Main Street Theater; Rob Melrose, Artistic Director of The Alley Theatre; Alice Gatling, Houston-based actor/director/educator; Jennifer Laporte, Houston-raised now Vancouver-based actor/writer; and Auden Thornton, theatre-turned-TV actor recently seen on NBC's "This is Us."

Kim and Philip hope to make the series a regular part of 4th Wall's programing, helping to foster greater lines of communication in the Houston area and around the nation between artists and artistic organizations.

Beyond the 4th Wall interviews will be free to the public and available on 4th Wall's Facebook page (facebook.com/4thWallHouston/) and YouTube channel (bit.ly/4thWallYouTube). The first episode will be released live on Facebook at 8pm CST on June 17.

