4th Wall Theatre Company To Present IN THE AMAZON WAREHOUSE PARKING LOT

Performance to be held in honor of the 45th Anniversary of the internationally prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater Photo 2 Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater
Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS Photo 3 Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS
Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season Photo 4 Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season

Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season

Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season

In honor of the 45th Anniversary of the internationally prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, 4th Wall Theatre Company is hosting a special one-night only reading of this year's Prize Winner, IN THE AMAZON WAREHOUSE PARKING LOT by U.S. playwright Sarah Mantell.  Presented on Sunday, June 4 at 7pm, the reading will be followed by a reception and conversation with the playwright.

Mantell describes IN THE AMAZON WAREHOUSE PARKING LOT as “a play about queer aging, capitalism, campfires and falling in love as the world ends”. Set on the precipice of the end of a world wracked by climate change, the play tells the story of a group of itinerant friends traveling together between warehouses, working night shifts, and checking the address labels of the packages searching for people they've lost. 

Founded in Houston, and awarded annually since 1978, The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize is the largest and oldest international award recognizing women+ who have written works of outstanding quality for the English-speaking theatre. Women+ includes trans and nonbinary playwrights. Past winners of the Prize include Marsha Norman, Caryll Churchill, Julia Cho, Wendy Wasserstein, Timberlake Wertenbaker, Sarah Ruhl and Lynn Nottage.  

“We are very excited to be working with 4th Wall Theatre on this special reading, especially as 4th Wall will concurrently be running Jackie Sibblies Drury's fantastic FAIRVIEW, Winner of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize in 2019, and subsequently the Pulitzer Prize for Drama” stated Leslie Swackhamer, Executive Director of the Blackburn Prize, and director of this reading.   Earlier this season, 4th Wall presented a previous finalist for the Blackburn Prize, Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City.  This year in Houston, The Alley Theatre presented another finalist, Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee, and Stages Theatre presented a previous winner of the Prize, cullud wattah by Erika Dickerson-Despenza.  

Kim Tobin-Lehl of 4th Wall will act in the reading and is “thrilled to partner with the Prize to present this year's Winner to Houston. Throughout 4th Wall's history we have always strived to present outstanding works by female playwrights to our audiences. It has been our honor to serve as a source company for the prize and we have often premiered esteemed Blackburn prize winners to Houston; playwrights like Annie Baker, Gina Gionfriddo, Dominique Morriseau, and Martyna Majok have been seen at 4th Wall. Sarah has truly created something powerful and original this year and we are excited to be able to once again present a Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winner to Houston audiences, particularly alongside our Houston premiere of the 2019 winner - FAIRVIEW.”

Earlier this year in New York City, Playwrights Horizons hosted a celebration of the 45thAnniversary of the Prize, which honored Mantell and the 9 other finalists.  Mantell, the first out, nonbinary playwright to win the Prize, garnered a cash award of $25,000, and a signed limited-edition print by renowned artist Willem De Kooning, created especially for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. The 9 finalists each received an award of $5,000.

  

In the last 45 years, 494 plays have been honored as finalists of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Many of the winners have gone on to receive other top honors, including Olivier, Lilly, Evening Standard and Tony Awards for Best Play. Eleven Susan Smith Blackburn finalists have subsequently won the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. The Prize has also fostered an interchange of plays between the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and other English-speaking countries.

  

The cast for the reading features Houston talents Kim Tobin Lehl, Miika Stewart, Susan Shofner, Pamela Vogel, Christine Friale, and Pamela Garcia Langton.  Leslie Swackhamer directs.  

For Tickets, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

Review: Elizabeth A.M. Keels TOOTH AND TAIL at Mildreds Umbrella Warms Hearts with its Uni Photo
Review: Elizabeth A.M. Keel's TOOTH AND TAIL at Mildred's Umbrella Warms Hearts with its Unique Take on the Classic Fairy Tale

On May 10th, I had the joy of seeing Mildred's Umbrella's latest production, Elizabeth A.M. Keel's TOOTH AND TAIL. Even though the show's short run is now over, I wanted to share my thoughts about TOOTH AND TAIL to shine a light on Keel's work as well as the artistry that every person involved with the show brought to Houston.

Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS Photo
Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS

Dirt Dogs’ current incarnation of AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY is the finest work they have done in over eight years at the MATCH, and it is easily among the best things running this year in Houston theater. This show is cast immaculately, technical design nears flawless, and direction is tight and wrought. It is operatic, it is epic, and it is a must-see for fans of excellence in theatrical arts.

Review: 4TH WALL THEATRE CO.s SHOWS PROWESS IN EXCEPTIONAL FAIRVIEW Photo
Review: 4TH WALL THEATRE CO.'s SHOWS PROWESS IN EXCEPTIONAL FAIRVIEW

Do you ever watch a film and think about what you do in the conflict? Does your concept of that conflict change? How would you react if you were in Thano's snap or your father said you couldn't interact with the human world because you live underwater? Now add those ideas and mix them with thoughts of race. These contemplations are at the heart of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Fairview, which is currently open at 4th Wall Theatre Co. 

The Company OnStage to Present 2023 Summer Gala in July Photo
The Company OnStage to Present 2023 Summer Gala in July

On Saturday, July 22, Company OnStage will be hosting their annual Summer Fundraising event at the Bellaire Civic Center at 7008 S Rice Ave from 7 - 10 pm.


More Hot Stories For You

4th Wall Theatre Company To Present IN THE AMAZON WAREHOUSE PARKING LOT4th Wall Theatre Company To Present IN THE AMAZON WAREHOUSE PARKING LOT
Photos: First Look at FAIRVIEW at 4th Wall TheatrePhotos: First Look at FAIRVIEW at 4th Wall Theatre
The Company OnStage to Present 2023 Summer Gala in JulyThe Company OnStage to Present 2023 Summer Gala in July
Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present CLUE in JuneLone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present CLUE in June

Videos

VIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe Video VIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Having Been Breathed Out
Asia Society Texas Center (6/09-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Crighton Theatre (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lone Star/Laundry and Bourbon
Theatre Suburbia (6/02-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peril on the High Seas or Let’s Get Together and Do Launch
Cast Theatrical Company (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brother Toad
The Ensemble Theatre (5/06-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Little house in Texas
Playhouse1960 (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Best Little house in Texas
Playhouse 1960 (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Butler Did It
Cast Theatrical Company (6/02-6/18)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bluey's Big Play
Brown Theater, Wortham Center (7/29-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
The Hobby Center (5/31-7/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You