VIDEO: Hong Kong Philharmonic's Louise Kwong Performs to Usher in 2021
Kwong was originally scheduled to perform at the company's New Year’s concerts.
The HK Phil wishes everyone a healthy New Year full of happiness!
To usher in 2021, soprano Louise Kwong, who was originally scheduled to perform at the company's New Year's concerts, sings "Cäcilie" and "Zueignung" by R. STRAUSS, as well as the traditional folk song "Auld Lang Syne."
Kwong is accompanied by Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman playing piano in the video.
Check out the performance below!
