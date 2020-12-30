Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hong Kong Philharmonic's Louise Kwong Performs to Usher in 2021

Kwong was originally scheduled to perform at the company's New Year’s concerts.

Dec. 30, 2020  

The HK Phil wishes everyone a healthy New Year full of happiness!

To usher in 2021, soprano Louise Kwong, who was originally scheduled to perform at the company's New Year's concerts, sings "Cäcilie" and "Zueignung" by R. STRAUSS, as well as the traditional folk song "Auld Lang Syne."

Kwong is accompanied by Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman playing piano in the video.

Check out the performance below!

VIDEO: Hong Kong Philharmonic's Louise Kwong Performs to Usher in 2021
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Hong Kong Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You