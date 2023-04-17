Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trey Lee Leads Musicus Soloists Hong Kong In Their Germany and International Debut This April

Apr. 17, 2023  

Aiming to become a leading chamber ensemble representing Hong Kong on the global stage, Musicus Soloists Hong Kong (MSHK) will make their overseas debut in April 2023. Three "Bauhaus @Hong Kong" concerts take these emerging artists to meet international audiences in unique venues in Weimar and Berlin, Germany, and explore the significant influence of German music and architecture. Joining the ensemble on tour are soloist Trey Lee (cello) and prominent European musicians including guest concertmaster and artistic director Florian Donderer (first violinist of the Signum Quartet), Sebastian Krunnies (violist of the Berlin Philharmonic) and Konstantin Pfiz (former principal cellist of Mahler Chamber Orchestra).

Trey Lee, Artistic Director of Musicus Society and MSHK, said, "We embark on our first international concert tour to the German cities of Berlin and Weimar. The inspiration for the concerts in Weimar comes from a unique connection between Germany and Hong Kong through the architectural heritage of Bauhaus in both cities. The tour ends in the historic Konzerthaus of Berlin-a rare opportunity for MSHK to make a mark in the music world on its first international tour!"

Emerging Hong Kong artists to perform with celebrated musicians

Formed by some of Hong Kong's most gifted young musical artists, MSHK was officially introduced at the 2022 Musicus Fest 10th Anniversary Concert. They further Musicus Society's mission to promote cross-cultural collaboration of music as the next generation of talent. Many of them are brilliant young artists discovered in previous editions of Musicus Society's Young Artist Audition, who are often outstanding soloists and chamber musicians already in their own right.

The concert programs for "Bauhaus @Hong Kong" feature string quartet, sextet and chamber orchestral music by composers ranging from Bach to Hindemith. Up-and-coming MSHK players will collaborate with acclaimed German musicians to trace musical and Bauhaus design connections between the two places.

MSHK is excited to travel to Weimar, the founding place of the Bauhaus movement, as their first stop of international appearances. And opening the Berlin and Weimar concerts, Trey Lee also joins a talk about the influence of Bauhaus architecture in Hong Kong, with academics such as architect Peter Benz from Bauhaus University Weimar (who had held teaching and directorial positions in Hong Kong for several years) as moderator.

Bauhaus @Hong Kong concert details

Concert 1
Programme: Hindemith, Richard Strauss and Bach
Date: 18 April 2023 (Tue)
Time: 7pm
Venue: Bauhaus-Universität Weimar

Concert 2
Programme: Hindemith, Stravinsky and Piazzolla (arr. Trey Lee)
Date: 20 April 2023 (Thu)
Time: 6pm (doors open 5:30pm)
Venue: Bauhaus Museum Weimar

The concerts on 18 and 20 April 2023 in Weimar are sponsored by Bank of China (Hong Kong) and The Tung Foundation.

Concert 3
Programme: Mendelssohn, Hindemith, Stravinsky and Piazzolla (arr. Trey Lee)
Date: 21 April 2023 (Fri)
Time: 8pm
Venue: Konzerthaus Berlin

The concert in Berlin is sponsored by Bank of China (Hong Kong) and The Tung Foundation, and generously supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Berlin.



