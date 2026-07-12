Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

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On 8th July, Jesus Christ Superstar opened at the Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

The rock musical, by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, reimagines the final days of Jesus of Nazareth through a contemporary, emotionally charged lens.

Beginning with rising tensions among Jesus, his disciples, and the authorities, the story focuses especially on Judas Iscariot, whose conflicted loyalty and growing disillusionment drive much of the drama.

Rather than presenting the Passion story as a straightforward religious pageant, the musical explores fame,

faith, political power, doubt, betrayal, and sacrifice. Its score blends rock, soul, and theatrical balladry as it moves from Jesus’s arrival in Jerusalem to the Last Supper, Judas’ betrayal, the trial before Pontius Pilate, and the Crucifixion. The result is a bold, human-centered interpretation of a familiar story, emphasising the personal and political pressures surrounding its central figures.

The musical is entirely sung-through, and its gritty, concert-style approach, with tight-knit lyrics, may make it a bit more difficult for local Hong Kong audiences to follow. However, the venue provides subtitle monitors to assist.

The casting for this production has been impeccable. Luke Street (Jesus) and Javon King (Judas) deliver electrifying performances. Street’s rendition of “Gethsemane” was nothing short of a masterclass — his control, range, and emotional depth created a palpable intensity that held the audience in collective awe.

King, as Judas, brings tremendous energy and nuance to the stage. His vocals are fierce and emotionally charged, reflecting Judas’s inner torment and conflicting convictions. King doesn’t portray Judas as a simple betrayer; instead, his performance captures a man overwhelmed by fear, guilt, and a desperate search for meaning amid chaos.

His physicality — tense, restless, almost feverish — mirrors the character’s unraveling conscience, making his final moments both powerful and tragic.

Hannah Richardson’s portrayal of Mary Magdalene may draw mixed responses from more traditional viewers, but her performance is graceful and touching. Her warmth and sincerity offer a needed tenderness amidst the intensity of the surrounding conflict.

Her rendition of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” brings a contemplative stillness, acting as a soulful counterpoint to the show’s explosive rock energy.

Other standout performances include Grant Hodges’s commanding presence as Caiaphas, whose deep, resonant voice grounds the high-strung atmosphere, and Kodiak Thompson’s sharp, sinister take on Annas, adding a smooth layer of

menace to the religious establishment’s machinations.

The current touring production, helmed by visionary director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie, features a stripped-back staging that trades traditional biblical grandeur for a grungier, rock-concert aesthetic.

Stark lighting, handheld microphones, and minimal props merge seamlessly with the live band’s pulsating rhythm,

creating an immersive atmosphere that blurs the line between theatre and concert. While some theatregoers might miss the spectacle of a more conventional staging, this raw, contemporary interpretation invites a fresh audience — particularly those who may not identify as religious or are experiencing this musical for the first time.

Despite its biblical setting and characters, Jesus Christ Superstar feels strikingly relevant to modern audiences. At its core, the story delves into timeless human struggles — the cost of conviction, the burden of leadership, and the tension between faith and fame. In an age where celebrity culture and social media amplify every public figure’s rise and fall, Judas’s disillusionment and Jesus’s exhaustion under public scrutiny resonate more deeply than ever.

Moreover, the show’s themes of political uncertainty, moral compromise, and the clash between individual conscience and authority mirror the dilemmas faced in today’s world. Sheader’s stripped-down direction heightens this universality: the apostles look less like distant holy figures and more like a youthful, fractured community trying to navigate chaos and belief in a confusing time.

Ultimately, Jesus Christ Superstar continues to provoke and move audiences because it refuses easy answers. It asks viewers to see both Jesus and Judas not as unreachable icons but as human beings caught in the crossfire of idealism and reality — a message that transcends faith and speaks directly to the complexities of our modern world.

The production runs from 08 July 2026 through 01 August 2026. For tickets, visit: https://www.urbtix.hk/event-detail/14712/

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