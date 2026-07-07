THE GRUFFALO Returns to Hong Kong for 25th Anniversary Stage Tour

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Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the Deep, Dark Wood in a magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The Gruffalo is coming back to Hong ﻿Kong in time to celebrate its 25th anniversary on stage!

Based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s award-winning picture book, this adaptation of The Gruffalo has become one of the most popular family productions all around the world. Both author and illustrator have voiced their enthusiasm for this milestone year, with Julia saying that the “live stage show is such a special experience for children” and Axel describing it as “the perfect introduction to the experience of live theatre”.

ABA Productions first brought The Gruffalo to Hong Kong in 2009, and has continued to bring it back due to popular demand over the years. What makes The Gruffalo still relevant to schools, parents, and children across Hong Kong? Matthew Gregory, Executive Producer of ABA Productions, says: “The Gruffalo holds a special place in the hearts of many young people, and their parents! It is often one of the first bedtime books read to them, and a first opportunity for children to interact with those telling the story. To see this then brought to life, live on stage, is a truly magical experience for everyone involved. It’s been our pleasure to host this production over the years and we are truly excited to welcome it back this September.”

The musical’s popularity extends not just to Hong Kong, but to the whole world. Over the last quarter-century, The Gruffalo has travelled to 18 countries, been translated into seven languages, and welcomed over 3 million audience members–with 37 actors having donned the Gruffalo’s purple prickles along the way.

Presented by ABA Productions in association with CDP Kids Productions (Australia) & Tall Stories (UK), The Gruffalo will be showing at The Hong Kong Academy For Performing Arts on September 4-6, 11-13.

Tickets for The Gruffalo are strictly limited and available now. Book now via Cityline or by calling 2111 5333.

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