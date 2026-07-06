STARCHITECTS Will Come to Hong Kong in July

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The Leisure and Cultural Services Department will launch the 2026 International Arts Carnival with the Hong Kong engagement of Motionhouse's acclaimed family production Starchitects, running July 10-12 at The Hall of the East Kowloon Cultural Centre in Ngau Tau Kok. The award-winning dance-circus work from the United Kingdom combines aerial acrobatics, dance and digital projection in a story about five friends who transform cardboard boxes into rockets and embark on an imaginative journey through space.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on July 10 and 11, with additional 3 p.m. performances on July 11 and 12. The production runs approximately one hour without an intermission and is recommended for audiences ages 3 and older. Following each performance, audiences will have the opportunity to participate in a Meet-the-Artist session.

Created and directed by Kevin Finnan, Starchitects features Motionhouse's touring cast of Alex de la Bastide, Olly Bell, Llewelyn Brown, Berta Contijoch, Dylan Davies, Sophie O'Leary, Beth Pattison and Joel Pradas Reguill. The creative team also includes creative assistant Daniel Massarella, projection design by Logela Multimedia, music by Tim Dickinson and Sophy Smith, costume design by Sophie Donaldson, set design by Simon Dormon and lighting design by Andy Hammond. The production won the Best Family Arts Activity award at the UK's Fantastic for Families Awards in 2023.

Tickets range from HK$200 to HK$500, with concessionary, group, package and family discounts available. Some HK$200 seats have restricted sightlines. Tickets are available through URBTIX. Parent-child acrobatics workshops led by Motionhouse performers will also be offered on July 9 and July 12 as part of the festival's fringe activities.

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