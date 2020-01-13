Pianist Lang Lang Returns To The HK Phil Stage To Launch The 'Beethoven 250th' Series

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) launches a special "Beethoven 250th" series. Superstar pianist Lang Lang, returns to the stage of the HK Phil after four years, to present the first programme with the HK Phil's Music Director Jaap van Zweden. He will play Beethoven's Piano Concerto no. 2, which the composer himself played as his public debut in Vienna. This programme also features Beethoven's Egmont Overture and Symphony no. 1, Beethoven's tribute to his teacher Haydn. HK Phil's celebration of Beethoven's 250th Anniversary starts on 16 & 18 January 2020 (Thursday & Saturday) at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Beethoven's Piano Concerto no. 2 was actually the first one he composed, inheriting the traditions of Mozart and Haydn, and achieving beauty of harmony and balance. Lang Lang, hailed as the "Innate Beethoven Performer" by world-leading conductor Christoph Eschenbach, joins forces with Maestro van Zweden and the HK Phil to showcase this concerto.

The concert opens with Beethoven's Egmont Overture, which was his introduction to musical theatre. In 1810, on Goethe's own recommendation, the theatre director commissioned Beethoven to write an overture for Egmont, and the Overture has become very popular as a stand-alone concert work ever since its launch.

To close the concert, Beethoven's Symphony no. 1 shows his indebtedness to his teacher Haydn. Although lots of irregularities exist, it is still a ground-breaking masterpiece, showing the potential of this young composer.

Beethoven 250th: Jaap's Beethoven 1 | Lang Lang will be held on 16 & 18 January (Thu & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets are HK$1,880 $1,480 $980 $580 and are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.





