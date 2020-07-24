Movie Theaters in 'Low-Risk' Areas Can Reopen in China, Government Says

Movie theaters throughout China that are deemed "low-risk" are able to reopen, according to CNN Business.

The China Film Administration announced that the theaters in "low-risk" could reopen with precautions set in place.

As CNN Business reports, precautions include, "audience members are required to wear masks and take temperature checks, and cinemas are expected to operate at 30% capacity. Eating and drinking in the theater is also prohibited."

This news come after a recent decision that Hong Kong Disneyland would be shutting down again on July 15.

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More Hong Kong Stories

More Hot Stories For You