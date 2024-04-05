Michael Sanderling and Jukka-Pekka Saraste Make Debuts with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) announces the Hong Kong debut of two internationally acclaimed conductors, Michael Sanderling and Jukka-Pekka Saraste, alongside soloists HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang, HK Phil Principal Clarinet Andrew Simon, and guest organist Christian Schmitt respectively, in a series of captivating concerts held in April. Tickets are available at URBTIX.

Michael Sanderling | Shostakovich Symphony no. 6 (12 April 2024)

Swire Denim Series: Michael Sanderling | Happy Hour with Mozart (13 April 2024)

Currently serving as Chief Conductor of the Lucerne Symphony Orchestra, German guest conductor Michael Sanderling joins hands with HK Phil Principal Clarinet Andrew Simon to present Mozart’s swansong, the Clarinet Concerto. Once lauded as "one of the finest clarinet players” by Fanfare Magazine, Andrew Simon Will take centre stage in this rustic piece, showcasing all the virtues and unique characteristics of the clarinet as integral to the music’s pattern itself. The programme commences with Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture, another innovative opera that provides a taste of an unclassifiable blend of serious, tragic, comic, melodramatic, and even supernatural elements. The evening concludes with Shostakovich’s Symphony no. 6, an enigmatic piece brimming with complexity and surprising twists. Given Sanderling’s experience in recording Shostakovich’s complete symphonies, his interpretations are set to be profound.

On the following evening, Sanderling will also headline the “Michael Sanderling | Happy Hour with Mozart'' as part of the “Swire Denim Series”. In addition to Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto and Don Giovanni Overture, the audiences will be transported to the Romantic era with the HK Phil’s performance of Richard Strauss’ exhilarating Don Juan.

“Michael Sanderling | Shostakovich Symphony no. 6” will be held on 12 April 2024 (Fri) at 8PM. Tickets priced at HK$420, $340, $260, $180 and $50 are available at URBTIX. “Swire Denim Series: Michael Sanderling | Happy Hour with Mozart” will be held on 13 April 2024 (Sat) at 5PM. Tickets priced at HK$300, $200 and $50 are available at URBTIX. Both concerts will be held in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

“Swire Music for Everyone Series: Shostakovich Symphony no.6” will be held on 12 April 2024 (Fri) at 10AM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. The concert is free and tickets are available on a first come, first-served basis. For registration, please visit hkphil.org/event/swire-music-for-everyone-series-shostakovich-symphony-no-6.

Jukka-Pekka Saraste | Eroica Symphony (19 April 2024)

Swire Denim Series: Jukka-Pekka Saraste | Happy Hour with Beethoven (20 April 2024)

With his quiet insights and care taken to make the music “superbly shaped”, as praised by The Times, Finnish conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste conducts Beethoven’s Eroica in his long-awaited HK Phil debut. German concert organist Christian Schmitt, one of the most internationally sought-after organists, joins the orchestra for a unique rendition of Bach’s famous D minor Toccata and Fugue, arranged by Stokowski, along with Samuel Barber’s seldom-performed Toccata Festiva, promising a mesmerising performance filled with virtuosity and intrigue. The evening’s highlight is Beethoven’s monumental Symphony no. 3, Eroica, where Saraste’s deep insights are poised to breathe new life into this timeless piece.

In the subsequent “Swire Denim Series” concert titled “Jukka-Pekka Saraste | Happy Hour with Beethoven”, the audiences will be immersed in the world of Beethoven through Saraste’s rendition of Eroica, along with the lyrical Second Romance featuring HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang. Christian Schmitt will once again grace the stage, demonstrating his talents in the performance of Toccata and Fugue.

“Jukka-Pekka Saraste | Eroica Symphony” will be held on 19 April 2024 (Fri) at 8PM. Tickets priced at HK$520, $420, $320 and $220 are available at URBTIX. “Swire Denim Series: Jukka-Pekka Saraste | Happy Hour with Beethoven” will be held on 20 April 2024 (Sat) at 5PM. Tickets priced at HK$520, $420, $320, $220 and $50 are available at URBTIX. Both concerts will be held in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.