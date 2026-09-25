KIDSFEST! to Return in 2027 With Six Shows at Hong Kong Academy

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Returning to the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in January and February 2027, KidsFest! 2027 will feature six spectacular shows from the UK and Australia. From a magical ride through the sky in the Oliver-nominated adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s Room on the Broom, an adventure in an expanding treehouse in The 78-Storey Treehouse, a journey through the African plains in The Lion Inside and across the seasons in Stick Man, as well as a trip back through time in the musical comedy adaptation of the beloved Horrible Histories series, KidsFest! 2027 promises an unforgettable experience for kids of all ages.

Since its inaugural run in 2012, KidsFest! has brought world-class theatre to hundreds of thousands of young people and families in Hong Kong and Singapore. KidsFest! 2027 aspires to continue this legacy of giving families in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area the chance to experience English-language theatre for children in Asia. Matthew Gregory, Executive Producer of ABA Productions, says:

“KidsFest! Hong Kong is a wonderful opportunity for parents and children to share the excitement and joy of live theatre, bringing the family together, benefitting from the educational experience, sparking their imagination and delighting in their favourite characters coming to life before their very eyes.”

KidsFest! 2027’s lineup brings shows both familiar and new to a Hong Kong audience. The Lion Inside was last brought to Hong Kong in 2025, and is returning due to popular demand. Stick Man, as well as Horrible Histories: Awful Egyptians and Horrible Histories: Best of Barmy Britain, will be returning after 10 years away, seeking to delight the audience with smiles and laughs across seasons and times in history. Room on the Broom, which was last brought to Hong Kong in 2019, will be touring a new version of the classic picture book that has sold over 12 million copies around the world. Never seen before is The 78-Storey Treehouse, a continuation of previous Treehouse productions that have been brought to KidsFest! Hong Kong in 2025 and 2026.

Presented by ABA Productions, KidsFest! 2027 will be showing at The Hong Kong Academy For Performing Arts from January 15 to February 27, with a two-week break from February 1-18 for the Lunar New Year Holiday.

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