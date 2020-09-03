Hong Kong's State Theatre to Be Preserved as Historical Building

The theatre, which is 68 years old, received historic building status in 2017.

The State Theatre Building will be preserved due to its historical value by New World Development, EdgeProp reports.

The agreement with New World Development keeps the building out of their upcoming redevelopment plan in the area.

State Theatre is located at 277-291 King's Road in North Point.

The theatre was last operational in 1997 and has since been turned into a shopping center.

The State Theatre is a former cinema in Hong Kong. It is located in the North Point area along King's Road. Concerns were raised in 2015 that it may be demolished in the near future. The building was listed as a Grade I historic building in March 2017.

