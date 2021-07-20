Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Introduces New 'Phil Your Life' Programme First Season: MUSIC X FOOD

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will present a brand new programme "Phil Your Life", fusing music with food, wellness and storytelling. This new programme is designed to brighten up lives in a light-hearted way by drawing the amusing connections between music and daily life.

Starting a new chapter of the partnership, Swire and the HK Phil join hands to develop new community initiatives. This new "Phil Your Life" programme aims to bring the general public one step closer to classical music and open the door to classical music for the new audience. The programme will reveal the vibrant, cosmopolitan culture of Hong Kong through the lens of the HK Phil musicians and their music.

Today, the HK Phil launches the first season of "Phil Your Life" - MUSIC X FOOD - in four episodes. Hong Kong is a "Food Paradise" and everyone loves the taste of Hong Kong. By blending music with the iconic foods of the city, everyone gets to share familiar flavours, and hope they will all want more! The four types of foods are featured: International Street Food in Tong Chong Street Market, Chiu Chow Cuisine (ae??a??a??c??), Dim Sum (e??a??), and Cha Chaan Teng food (e??e??a??a??a??), together with music curated by HK Phil musicians - Wang Liang, Second Associate Concertmaster; Anna Kwan, cello; George Lomdaridze, Principal Double Bass; Kevin Thompson, trombone; Raymond Leung and Sophia Woo, percussion.

Starting from TODAY (20 July)*, "Phil Your Life" - MUSIC X FOOD goes live with one episode per month on HK Phil website, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WeChat and Bilibili! HK Phil musicians will pair music with food in a unique experience. Be sure to keep an eye on the HK Phil online platforms!