Hong Kong Philharmonic Member Tests Positive For COVID-19; Performances Cancelled

As a precautionary measure, HK Phil performances on 16, 17, 23 and 24 October will be cancelled.

On 13 October 2020 (Tuesday), a Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) musician preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The HK Phil has informed the Centre for Health Protection (CHP), the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, and relevant working partners about the situation. Arrangement has been made with the CHP to send the concerned orchestral members and backstage staff to stay at the quarantine centres and undergo testing.

The HK Phil offices are temporarily closed and will be disinfected in the coming days.

As a precautionary measure, HK Phil performances on 16, 17, 23 and 24 October will be cancelled. Refund arrangements will be announced next week.

"The HK Phil always puts the health and well-being of its audience, guest artists, musicians and staff members as a top priority," a statement reads. "We are sorry to inform you about this news and look forward to welcoming back our audiences when the situation permits."

Shows View More Hong Kong Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You