HK Phil Set Comes to Chengdu with Daniel Harding and Anna Fedorova

Under the baton of internationally acclaimed conductor Daniel Harding, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will present its Chengdu debut at the Chengdu Symphony Concert Hall Symphony Hall on 14 September 2024. Featuring esteemed Ukrainian pianist Anna Fedorova, this concert is one of the highlights of the 30th “Autumn in Chengdu” International Music Season. The concert is made possible with the support of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Chengdu of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Daniel Harding, Music and Artistic Director of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, will lead an exquisite programme that blends intense lyricism with sublime beauty. Celebrated for her sensitive artistry, Anna Fedorova will perform Grieg’s towering Piano Concerto, showcasing her “unfailingly sensitive, poetic and tasteful” playing (Gramophone). The second half of the concert features Bruckner’s Ninth Symphony, which was dedicated “dem lieben Gott” (to the beloved God) and left unfinished, serving as a profound testament to the composer’s artistic devotion. During the tour, an open dress rehearsal will also be held for an exchange with members of the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra and local music students.

The HK Phil recently completed a successful large-scale tour across seven cities in Mainland China during its 50th season in May 2024, receiving enthusiastic support from audiences at every concert. Looking ahead to the 2024/25 season, the HK Phil will remain committed to bringing the finest music-making beyond Hong Kong, with its performances in Mainland cities and the Greater Bay Area.

