HK Phil Presents A Diverse Range Of Programmes, Fusing Ballet, Photography, and Choral Work

Learn more about the lineup here!

Sep. 25, 2022  
In the coming October and November, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) performs you a wide range of programmes fusing ballet, photography and choral elements with orchestral music. Accompanied by stunning photography and live projection, HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman presents An Alpine Symphony in Images on 21 & 22 October 2022 (Fri & Sat). Lio Kuokman also conducts Romeo & Juliet on 28 & 29 October 2022 (Fri & Sat), with Hong Kong Ballet (HKB) gracing the stage in a special appearance. Lastly, HK Phil Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long conducts HK Phil x HKU Muse: Yu Long | Fauré Requiem on 4 & 5 November 2022 (Fri & Sat), presenting Fauré's peaceful and transcendent choral work, as part of a poetic encounter of Eastern and Western music.

An Alpine Symphony in Images (21 & 22 October)

HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman takes a supersized orchestra on an audio-visual mountain journey: waterfalls, glaciers and breathtaking views, along with stunning images of the Alps by photographer Tobias Melle in Richard Strauss' An Alpine Symphony. Sharing the evening is versatile violinist Alena Baeva playing the luscious Violin Concerto by Korngold - the Viennese genius who made it big in Hollywood. The concert opens with Richard Strauss' Festliches Präludium.

An Alpine Symphony in Images will be held on 21 & 22 October 2022 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$520, $420, $320 and $220 are available at URBTIX and POPTICKET. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Romeo & Juliet (28 October)

Swire Saturday Family Series: Romeo & Juliet (29 October)

The HK Phil and Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman celebrate the 425th anniversary of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet with three most popular musical settings of this timeless story. Penned by Tchaikovsky, who was deeply inspired by Shakespeare, the love theme from Romeo & Juliet, Fantasy-Overture has become one of his most memorable melodies. Following is Symphonic Dances from Bernstein's West Side Story, in which the warring Montagues and Capulets became New York street gangs - the Sharks and the Jets. The revolutionary musical was recently remade into a new film by Steven Spielberg. To conclude the concert, dancers from HKB join the HK Phil in scenes from Prokofiev's brilliant ballet, with spectacular choreography by HKB Artistic Director Septime Webre.

Romeo & Juliet will be held on 28 & 29 October 2022 (Fri & Sat) at 7:30PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Grand Theatre. The performance on 29 October 2022 is a Swire Saturday Family Series concert. Tickets priced at HK$420, $320 and $220 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

HK Phil x HKU Muse: Yu Long | Fauré Requiem (4 & 5 November)

HK Phil Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long brings together East-meets-West elements together in a programme featuring erhu soloist Yiwen Lu, soprano Anna Zhang Jingdan, baritone Caleb Woo, HK Phil Chorus Fellows and HKU Chamber Singers.

Gabriel Fauré's Requiem, a large-scale choral work filled with a sense of warmth and serenity, makes a perfect contrast to Berlioz's colourful and vivid Roman Carnival Overture which opens the concert. Chen Qigang's modern masterpiece Un Temps Disparu for Erhu and Orchestra boasts a profoundly poetic meeting of Eastern and Western musical traditions.


HK Phil x HKU Muse: Yu Long | Fauré Requiem will be held on 4 November 2022 (Fri) at 8PM in the Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium and 5 November 2022 (Sat) at 8PM in the Grand Hall of The University of Hong Kong. Tickets priced at HK$420, $320 and $220 are available at URBTIX and POPTICKET. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.


September 23, 2022

