Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

You Can Now Name a Seat at the New Diamond Head Theatre

Name a seat as an individual, couple or family – for children, grandchildren or parents – in memory of a loved one, or honor an employee, a retirement or a business.

Jun. 8, 2021  
You Can Now Name a Seat at the New Diamond Head Theatre

Diamond Head Theatre has announced a seat sponsorship campaign for the seats in its brand new (soon-to-be-built) theatre.

You have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to place a name on one of these cherished seats to celebrate a loved one, honor a performing arts lover, or present a lasting gift to someone special. Name a seat as an individual, couple or family - for children, grandchildren or parents - in memory of a loved one, or honor an employee, a retirement or a business.

Diamond Head Theatre's premier seats are available for $5,000 and $2,500. A limited number of remaining seats will also be available for $1,500. Your gift will secure your legacy as a supporter of the theatre's capital campaign to bring the joy of theatre to all. Your gift is fully tax-deductible. Call Melissa for assistance at 733-0277 (ext. 304).

Learn more at https://campaign.diamondheadtheatre.com/seats/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli

Related Articles View More Hawaii Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens June 4 At Omaha Community Playhouse
  • THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to be Presented at The TADA Theatre
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Omaha Performing Arts Announces Steelhouse Omaha