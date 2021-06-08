You Can Now Name a Seat at the New Diamond Head Theatre

Diamond Head Theatre has announced a seat sponsorship campaign for the seats in its brand new (soon-to-be-built) theatre.

You have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to place a name on one of these cherished seats to celebrate a loved one, honor a performing arts lover, or present a lasting gift to someone special. Name a seat as an individual, couple or family - for children, grandchildren or parents - in memory of a loved one, or honor an employee, a retirement or a business.

Diamond Head Theatre's premier seats are available for $5,000 and $2,500. A limited number of remaining seats will also be available for $1,500. Your gift will secure your legacy as a supporter of the theatre's capital campaign to bring the joy of theatre to all. Your gift is fully tax-deductible. Call Melissa for assistance at 733-0277 (ext. 304).

Learn more at https://campaign.diamondheadtheatre.com/seats/.