UHM Kennedy Theatre Announces 2021 Virtual Productions

Kennedy Theatre and the Department of Theatre + Dance are delighted to present a never-before offering of a "Dance Gallery" - a curated retrospective of celebrated dances and dance concerts produced by our dance program in the last several seasons that were captured in our video archive.

This "encore" is a rare chance for student dancers to watch their own performances, for alumni to look back at peak moments from their time in the program, and for our patrons to re-watch favorite performances or enjoy ones that they may have missed seeing live in the theatre. Ticket holders will peruse the virtual gallery and click on which dance concerts or dance pieces they'd most like to view during their "gallery walk."

STREAMING TICKETS

$15 Adult

$10 Discount Groups (UH Faculty/Staff, Seniors, Military, Youth, Non-UHM Students)

$5 UHM Student with valid UHM ID

TICKET OUTLET: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/40179





Ondine - Primetime Series Production

February 26-28, 2021

FRI/SAT 7:30pm

SUN 2:00pm

ONLINE

Directed by MFA Directing Candidate Thea Wigglesworth

Translated and Adapted from Ondine by Jean Giradoux

"What does it mean to be human?" is the question posed to the audience with Ondine, a classic French play by Jean Giraudoux, newly translated and adapted by MFA candidate Thea Wigglesworth. It brings triumph and sacrifice to the stage while allowing the audience to be swept up by the drama that unfolds when the desires of human and nature collide. An intersection of humor and heartbreak, this inventive retelling of a classic German fairytale invites patrons to reflect on the parables of the past as presented through a 21st century humanist gaze.

STREAMING TICKETS

$15 Adult

$10 Discount Groups (UH Faculty/Staff, Seniors, Military, Youth, Non-UHM Students)

$5 UHM Student with valid UHM ID

TICKET OUTLET: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44134





Virtual Dance Performance II - Primetime Series Production

April 2 & 3, 2021

FRI/SAT 5:00pm

SAT matinee 2:00pm

ONLINE

Directed by Peiling Kao

This student choreography and performance showcase for the spring 2021 semester will feature a juried selection of original dances conceived and embodied by promising UH Mānoa dance program participants as well as BFA senior projects and MFA thesis works for applicable students on the eve of graduation.

STREAMING TICKETS

$15 Adult

$10 Discount Groups (UH Faculty/Staff, Seniors, Military, Youth, Non-UHM Students)

$5 UHM Student with valid UHM ID

TICKET OUTLET: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/40176

Comedy Under the Stars: Remotely Kyōgen - Mainstage Season Production

April 23-24, 30 & May 1-2, 2021

FRI/SAT 7:30pm

SUN 2:00pm

ONLINE

Master Kyōgen Advisor: Sennojō Shigeyama III

Developed & Directed by Julie A. Iezzi & a student collective

A program of smiles and laughter designed to uplift community spirit with classics from and new plays inspired by kyōgen, a beloved Japanese comical theatre form. Known for poking fun at those in power, kyōgen has delighted and entertained audiences for over 600 years. Revel in the endurance and adaptability of this comic genre while bringing much needed joy and laughter to our community. Program includes educational entertainment interludes between the plays presented.

STREAMING TICKETS

$15 Adult

$10 Discount Groups (UH Faculty/Staff, Seniors, Military, Youth, Non-UHM Students)

$5 UHM Student with valid UHM ID

TICKET OUTLET: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44135

Late Night Theatre Company is a student-run theatre production company hosted by Kennedy Theatre and UHM Department of Theatre + Dance.

Waiting Game

By Ruth Santos

Directed by Taylor Bogan

February 5-7, 2021

Waiting Game tells the story of a multigenerational family grappling with an illness within the family. How can you keep a family together when one of you seems to be slipping away? How do you do what's best for yourself and for them?

STREAMING TICKETS (Late Night Series)

$10 Regular (Adult)

$8 Discount Groups (Military, Senior, UH Faculty/Staff, Students)

$5 UHM Student with valid UHM ID

Tickets are not yet on sale.

TICKET OUTLET: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/kennedytheatre

Running Out The Clock: A Digital Festival of Student-Written (Short) Works

April 30, May 1-2, 2021

Imposters! Paniolos! Secret Dates! Superheroes! Supernatural Happenings! All happening in one show! Come see for yourself in this festival of short works written and directed by UHM students.

STREAMING TICKETS (Late Night Series)

$10 Regular (Adult)

$8 Discount Groups (Military, Senior, UH Faculty/Staff, Students)

$5 UHM Student with valid UHM ID

Tickets are not yet on sale.

TICKET OUTLET: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/kennedytheatre.