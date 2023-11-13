Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center Presents LESLIE JONES: LIVE, February 22

Leslie Jones is a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee as well as a Writer’s Guild Award and NAACP Award nominee for her work on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. 

By: Nov. 13, 2023

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents comedian Leslie Jones at the MACC on Thursday, February 22,  2023. This stand-up comedy show is in the MACC’s Castle Theater starting at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale, online only, 10:00 am at Click Hereto MACC members Tuesday, November 14 and to the general public Thursday, November 16. 

Leslie Jones is a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee as well as a Writer’s Guild Award and NAACP Award nominee for her work on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.  She has also been honored as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. Jones recently wrapped production on season two of the HBO Max series OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH. The week of January 17th, 2023, Jones kicked off a new era of THE DAILY SHOW as the program’s first guest host. In 2021, she starred opposite Eddie Murphy in COMING 2 AMERICA;  for which she won an MTV Movie Award, and was nominated for a People’s Choice Award. Jones will next produce an untitled Christmas comedy for Lionsgate which she is currently developing as a potential future starring role. Additionally,  Jones co-hosts the podcast THE FCKRY with comedian Lenny Marcus. Each week, Jones and Marcus interview guests and answer listener questions, while exposing “the fckry” of any given topic. 

Tickets are $35, $44, $71 and with a limited number of $129 premium seats, plus applicable fees. MACC members  receive a ten percent discount. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. Ticket buyers not already MACC members  may join at the MACC website (Click Here and immediately receive advance presale ticket purchase benefits. 

 Produced by Shep Gordon and Danny Zelisko Presents 


