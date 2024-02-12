Students Take Center Stage at UHM's BFA/MFA Dance Concert Next Month

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present the BFA/MFA Dance Concert: Resonance, under the direction of Sami L.A. Akuna. This distinctive dance production will feature original world premiere choreographies by three Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and one Master of Fine Arts (MFA) candidates, providing an insightful glimpse into the artistic development of both undergraduate and graduate dancers. Choreographers will present a tapestry of diverse dance genres ranging from Bharatanatyam, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Screendance and more. Performances run from March 6th-9th at 7:30 p.m. and March 10th at 2:00 p.m., at Kennedy Theatre's Earle Ernst Lab Theatre. An informal post show Q&A with the director and choreographers will follow the Friday March 8th performance. Tickets range from $8-$18.

Previously titled as Footholds, this marks the first year the annual dance concert featuring BFA senior projects and MFA theses and creative projects, will be titled the BFA/MFA Dance Concert. This production represents a significant milestone, celebrating the multi-year journey of students' dance and performance studies at UHM. Akuna makes their debut as the concert director, working closely with students, designers, and the production team to develop an exciting performance that inspires and enriches the O‘ahu dance community. Akuna shares, “As a first-year director I am humbled and honored to help in the curation of these choreographers and performers. This is just the jumping off platform as they move out into the community, where they will share their knowledge and gifts. And I hope to see them return to the University in the future, continuing that relationship with the department as guest artists and teachers.”

Student choreographers undergo a rigorous process of original creative movement research with their cast performers to create their dances. Each choreographer is mentored by the dance faculty. The UHM dance program values the individual artist, their creative process, diverse dance training, and their vital role within society. BFA/MFA Dance Concert: Resonance is dedicated to the creation and implementation of a performance that nurtures and instigates vital and vibrant discourse and experimentation in the performing arts.

The dance concert will commence with The Creed by Gabriella Raitano (BFA), which presents a captivating narrative of liberation, weaving contemporary movements with locking techniques. Raitano shares, “The Creed is about people liberating themselves from a group and its leader. With gothic renaissance feels on the stage and perturbed visuals to back their bodies, we watch as the story unfolds and the members finally take down their leader to embrace their true selves.” A visually stunning and emotionally charged piece that challenges conventions and celebrates individuality.

Next in the program is Euphoria Unleashed by Katherine Koch (BFA), delivering a dynamic, high-energy piece inspired by artificial intelligence and electronic elements. Koch shares, “I worked with ChatGPT to figure out formations, costume ideas, and lighting design ideas for my piece. The people in my cast are some of the most talented people I have ever worked with, and they have made choreographing this piece a blast.” The dance exudes power and excitement, featuring a blend of contemporary dance elements and innovative choreography that explores the intersection of dance and AI.

Following this is “American” Beauty by Carlee Kasadate (BFA), which explores the pressures of Westernized/Americanized societal beauty standards. Kasadate shares, “This piece features choreography to music, recorded voiceovers, and a live monologue. I wanted to bring some of my theatre background and training into my BFA piece.” It delves into the complexities of societal expectations around beauty, offering a thought-provoking exploration of self-image and identity.

The final piece of the concert is Surya (The Sun): The Source of Light by Kavya Bhagawatula (MFA), inviting audiences on an enchanting journey inspired by Hindu legends. Through exploring the creation of the sun and its significance in the universe, Bhagawatula shares, “An energy that brings brilliance and warmth to the world. Surya travels across the sky in a golden chariot pulled by the seven horses, envoking the prismatic colors of splitting sunlight.” The piece intricately weaves together the dynamic movements of Bharatanatyam in the Pandanallur bani style, paying homage to her cultural roots. The music, an original composition titled “Surya,” is a testament to Bhagawatula's dedication to crafting a unique and authentic performance.

Don't miss this captivating showcase of creativity and talent, as the choreographers and dancers of UHM's Department of Theatre & Dance bring these extraordinary visions to life on the stage. This unique concert showcases a rich tapestry of storytelling, diverse dance genres, and compelling themes.

For more information about the show and the direct link to purchase tickets online 24/7 visit: manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/dc24. For ticketing or accessibility questions please contact the box office at ktbox@hawaii.edu or call (808) 956-7655.