STEW RICE, A Play By Edward Sakamoto, Will Be Performed Online by Kumu Kahua Theatre

Kumu Kahua Theatre will finish it's 50th season by presenting a live digital reading of one it's most popular plays, the late Edward Sakamoto's Stew Rice, with performances by the original cast from the 1995 Season, featuring actors Karen Kaulana-Lobel, Brian Mimura, Amy Nishihara, Sharon Aoki, Michael Sun Lee, Jason Scott Lee, and Marcus Oshiro. Stage directions will be read by Amy Hill.

The reading will be at 7:00 PM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, streamed online via YouTube and Facebook. It will be free to watch. The evening's hosts are KHON's Brook Lee (1997 Miss Hawaiʻi, Miss USA, and Miss Universe), and well-known local actor, writer, and director, Wil Kāhele.

On Sunday July 18th at 2pm HST, there will be a rebroadcast of the event, also available on YouTube and Facebook.

This event is sponsored by The Island Insurance Foundation, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaiian Electric, Alexander & Baldwin, Spectrum, Classmates of "Eddie" Sakamoto - ʻIolani School Class of 1958, JVL, Ruth Oshiro in Rememberence of Susan Ruth Okamura, Tony Pisculli, Cora Yamamoto, Merele and Gary Pak, Ron and Rachel Heller, Gwen Dang, Gordon Ogasawara, Jo Sheder, Nisei Veterans Legacy, Laraine Yasui, Byron Ono, and Carlynn Wolfe.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available - call the theatre at 808-536-4222 or visit https://bit.ly/StewRiceSponsorship for more information.

"We regularly receive requests to bring this show back" says the theatreʻs managing director, Donna Blanchard. While weʻve been doing all of our shows digitally, we realized this was the perfect opportunity to get the original cast together, though several have moved off island. This will be a rare treat for us all to watch!"

The show is directed by Harry Wong III.

The show will run on a public YouTube stream; no special software or applications are needed for viewing. Audience members may be able to stream directly to television screens via smart TVs or services such as Fire TV and Roku and should check with their streaming provider for instruction.

INFO: 536-4441, kumukahua.org