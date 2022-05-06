Registration Now Open For Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists' ConFest Virtual Showcase

The Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists announced today that registration is now open for its National Asian American Theater Festival & Conference (ConFest) Virtual Showcase scheduled for May 20-29, 2022. Register now at https://caata.swoogo.com/ConFest2022.

Originally planned as an in-person convening, CAATA currently sees this virtual event as its best path forward. When CAATA accepted the invitation to convene ConFest in Honolulu, it pledged to center the voices of Kānaka Maoli and Pacific Islanders, the very communities hit hardest by the Covid 19 Pandemic; right now, in light of the Oʻahu water crisis and other structural concerns, many Hawaiʻi community leaders continue to say, "At this time, please don't come." CAATA offers this Virtual Showcase to celebrate the vibrance of our diverse community as a step towards forming deep, long-term connections between Hawaiʻi artists and Asian American theater artists on the continent while reaching out to artists throughout the Pacific. This showcase advances that objective by celebrating the excellence of scores of theater artists from Hawaiʻi, Guåhan and the continental US.

"We are so excited to share the work of the Festival Artists selected from a competitive nationwide application process, and to shine a spotlight on the vibrant theater companies, artists and communities in Hawai'i." - Leilani Chan, Co-Chair

Featured presentations include full production digital captures of Keola Simpson's I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort), UNSPOKEN by Breaking Wave Theatre Company of Guåhan, Susan Lieu's 140 LBS: HOW BEAUTY KILLED MY MOTHER, Jason Bayani's LOCUS OF CONTROL, and Kristina Wong's Kristina Wong FOR PUBLIC OFFICE, plus THE RED CHADOR: MUSLIM FUTURES IN TIMES OF CRISIS, an in-depth discussion led by Anida Yoeu Ali, to name just a few. CAATA's focus on Kānaka Maoli voices will be highlighted with CAATA Board Member and ConFest Co-Chair Hailiʻōpua Baker presenting two Hawaiian-medium productions from the Hawaiian Theatre Program HE LEO ALOHA and HO'OILINA, and HAWAI'I NŌ KA 'OI: A SAKAMOTO CELEBRATION from the Department of Theatre and Dance housed at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Baker stated that "our program is honored to participate in CAATA's virtual festival which will amplify mo'olelo and the creative endeavors of our students."

Alongside this artistic showcase, CAATA spotlights Healing Over Hate, its ongoing series addressing the dramatic surge of anti-Asian violence that had manifested in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the violence persists nationwide, CAATA continues to stand against hate in solidarity with all communities experiencing race-based hate. This open-ended series centers the needs of the Asian American community in this uncertain and frightening time, and provides resources and actionable strategies for healing, safety, and activism.

This diverse array of presentations will be available on-demand, May 20-29, to engage, entertain, inform and inspire registrants. Registration for this ConFest Virtual Showcase includes a one year of CAATA membership. CAATA invites registrants to join in its mission to advance the field of Asian American theater through a national network of organizations, artists and allies. CAATA collaborates to inspire learning and sharing of knowledge, and resources to promote a healthy, sustainable artistic ecology. CAATA hopes to engage an active membership, while preparing for future ConFests.