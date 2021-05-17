Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Manoa Valley Theatre

Get a first look at the production's Hawaii premiere!

May. 17, 2021  

Manoa Valley Theatre returns for its 52nd season with a stellar lineup of shows that includes a slew of Hawaii premieres, including comedy, musical comedy, drama and a local-kine Hawaii favorite. Get a first look at Tiny Beautiful Things below!

Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things personifies her time working as the online advice columnist "Sugar." When asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small.

The stage adaptation by Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) places Strayed in her home, where the letter writers appear and share their deepest hurts and struggles. The letters are full of heartbreak and humor, and Strayed counsels each writer deep into the night, sharing words of compassion and hope. Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions which have no answers

Photos by Sara Ishizaki-Shinsato

Photos: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Manoa Valley Theatre

