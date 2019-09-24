Palike Theatre Presents STORIES OF KUPUNA

Windward Community College presents Stories of Kūpuna: Lights from the Past October 18 through October 26 at Palikū Theatre. Stories of Kūpuna is a docudrama inspired by the memories and lessons of actual kūpuna (elders) of Hawaiʻi. Heartwarming, comic, and tragic, these dramatized stories share valuable wisdom to upcoming generations.

"With technology changing at lighting speeds, it's important to remember the wisdom of those who came before us, and temper designs for the future with knowledge of the past," said Director Taurie Kinoshita.



Two weekends only:

October 18 and 25 (Fri.), 7:30 p.m.

October 19 and 26 (Sat.), 7:30 p.m.

October 20 (Sun.), 4:00 p.m.

October 23 (Wed.), 4:00 p.m.

October 24 (Thurs.), 7:30 p.m.

Ticket information:

$10 Students (12+ and college students with ID), Seniors (65+), Military (with ID)

$15 Adults; Group rates available

Purchase Tickets online at palikutheatre.com or call 808-235-7315 for more information.

Due to adult situations and themes, this play is recommended for ages 12 and older.

Taurie Kinoshita directs vignettes set in multiple decades exploring issues that our ancestors faced: racism, same-sex harassment, and Hansen's disease victims ripped from their families.

Featuring an excerpt from Shipment Day by Lorenzo DeStefano and original scenes inspired by interviews with kūpuna-written by Kinoshita-the play tells us that if we know our history, we can plan for the future. Stories of Kūpuna is an evening of humor, drama, and triumph with scenes spanning the 1930s through the early 2000s.

"On August 12th my mentor, Terence Knapp, passed away. I was lucky enough to learn from his life stories of early days with the Royal Shakespeare Company, growing up in England during the bombing raids of WWII, and so many other important memories and ideas. Our show is dedicated to him," said Kinoshita.

Kinoshita previously directed Massie/Kahahawai, and Burning/Memory at Palikū Theatre, Pelicans and Dead of Night at Kumu Kahua Theatre, and most recently Macbeth for Hawaii Shakespeare Festival.

The cast: Alakaʻi Cunningham and Jeremy Keuma (recently in Macbeth at Hawaii Shakespeare Festival), Juvy Lucina (Po'okela Award recipient for her leading role in She Kills Monsters at Leeward Theatre), and Spencer McCarrey (seen in Demigods Anonymous at Kumu Kahua Theatre and A Walking Shadow at Paliku Theatre.)

For more information about Stories of Kūpuna, call 808-235-7315 or email palikuboxoffice@gmail.com.



To learn more about Theatre 260 and other theatre classes offered at Windward Community College, contact Assistant Professor Nicolas Logue at 808-236-9138, logue@hawaii.edu or go online to windward.hawaii.edu/theatre. For more information about Palikū Theatre, please visit palikutheatre.com.





