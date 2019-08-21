New Glass Exhibition at The ARTS at Marks Garage Invites Artists to Submit Work

The ARTS at Marks Garage announces an opportunity for glass artists to submit images of work for a new juried exhibition, "Gathering Glass." The show, which will run from December 3-28 at The ARTS at Marks Garage in Honolulu, HI, offers a $1,000 first prize, $500 second prize, two honorable mentions, and an upcoming artist award.

"Gathering Glass," is sponsored by Hawai'i Craftsmen. The show is named both for the molten glass that is "gathered" onto the end of a blowpipe, and for the glass community re-connecting and celebrating at The ARTS at Marks Garage.

This show differs from previous annual glass shows hosted at The ARTS since 2003 by offering prizes, free entry, and return shipping for selected work shipped from neighbor islands. A retail opportunity and hot glass demonstration are also expected to be included.

Rick Mills and Rich Richardson will curate the show.

Mills is a professor and founder of the Glass Program and Visiting Artist Program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. His works are widely exhibited locally, nationally and internationally, including the collections of Elton John, Hawaii State Art Museum, Glasmuseet Ebeltoft (Denmark), Honolulu Museum of Art, Museum of American Glass (New Jersey) and Royal College of Art (London).

Richardson is an arts consultant, owner of Super Tiny Homes Hawaii and co-founder of Chinatown Artists Lofts, First Friday Honolulu, and The ARTS at Marks Garage. He was profiled as "One of Six people Making a Difference" in Honolulu Magazine.

All glass artists who are residents of the state of Hawaii are eligible to submit images of their work, which must be of original design, created within the last two years, available for purchase, and use glass as a significant role in the piece. If selected, submissions of up to three pieces of artwork must be sent no later than November 4, 2019.

Interested artists can find additional details and the prospectus at www.artsatmarks.com or call 808-778-6392 for more information.





