NĀ HŌKŪ HOU 2026 to Celebrate Hawaiʻi's Top Musical Artists at Maui Arts & Cultural Center

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Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present NĀ HŌKŪ HOU 2026 on Saturday, June 27, at 7:00 p.m. in the Castle Theater, celebrating artists nominated for and honored by the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, Hawaiʻi's equivalent of the Grammy Awards.

The concert will feature performances by Henry Kapono, Anthony Pfluke, Brother Noland, and Kalaʻe Camarillo, artists who collectively earned 15 nominations for the 49th Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and have amassed 30 Nā Hōkū wins throughout their careers.

Leading this year's nominations is Maui native Anthony Pfluke, who received eight nominations for Kuʻu Lei Lokelani. Kalaʻe Camarillo earned five nominations, while Henry Kapono received three nominations in 2026 in addition to his extensive collection of previous Nā Hōkū honors. Notably, Kapono, Pfluke, and Camarillo are all nominated this year in the Male Vocalist of the Year category.

A Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and one of Hawaiʻi's most beloved musical ambassadors, Henry Kapono rose to prominence as half of the legendary duo Cecilio & Kapono before establishing a celebrated solo career. He enters this year's awards with nominations for Lifetime Achievement Award, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Hawaiian EP of the Year, adding to his 21 previous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

Widely regarded as one of Hawaiʻi's premier ʻukulele virtuosos, Anthony Pfluke has built a reputation for his dynamic musicianship, slack-key guitar artistry, and emotionally resonant songwriting. His eight nominations this year include Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year.

Brother Noland, often referred to as the "Father of Jawaiian Music," has long been one of Hawaiʻi's most influential artists. Known for blending Hawaiian music and reggae into a uniquely local sound, he is a past recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Reggae Album of the Year, and the Kī Hōʻalu Legacy Award.

Born and raised in Kīhei, Maui, Kalaʻe Camarillo comes from a distinguished musical family and has emerged as one of Hawaiʻi's leading contemporary artists. His six previous Nā Hōkū awards include recognition for his 2024 hit "Sands of Old Lahaina," which was inspired by the Lahaina wildfires and earned Song, Single, and Music Video of the Year honors.

Kapono will also be joined by Clara Stegall, a participant in the Henry Kapono Foundation's On the Rise program, which supports emerging musicians throughout Hawaiʻi.

In keeping with the Maui Arts & Cultural Center's ongoing commitment to supporting those affected by the Maui wildfires and floods, concertgoers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for the Maui Food Bank. Audience members who donate will be entered into a drawing to win a meet-and-greet with the artists and a signed concert poster.

Performance Information

NĀ HŌKŪ HOU 2026: Celebrating Nā Hōkū Hanohano Nominees and Awardees

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Castle Theater at Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Tickets are priced at $30 and $45, with a limited number of premium seats available for $75. Prices include all taxes and fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount, and tickets for children ages 3-12 are available at half price. Ticket prices increase on the day of the performance.

Tickets and additional information are available through Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

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