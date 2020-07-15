Manoa Valley Theatre's MVT LIVE to Feature CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND's Lauren Yee and Shawn S. Chan

This week's episode of Manoa Valley Theatre's new live streaming video series called MVT Live, features two people instrumental in the making of Cambodian Rock Band, one of the groundbreaking productions from the upcoming MVT Season. Playwright Lauren Yee and one of the play's advisors, Shawn S. Chan, will chat with host Dylan Chace Lee on researching for this play, their backgrounds in theatre and some of their most memorable moments in regards to the production.

Each live episode feature chats with favorite actors and directors from current and past productions at MVT in a casual, from-home streaming video format. Executive Director Kip Wilborn will join in with news from the theatre and talk about the exciting new season, including four Hawaii premieres.

Lauren Yee's plays includea??Cambodian Rock Banda??(South Coast Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, City Theatre, Merrimack Rep) anda??The Great Leapa??(Denver Center, Seattle Repertory, Atlantic Theatre, Guthrie Theatre, American Conservatory Theatre, Arts Club, InterAct Theatre, Steppenwolf). Honors include the Dorisa??Duke Artists Award, the Steinberg Playwright Award, the Whiting Award, the Steinberg/ATCA Award, the American Academy of Arts and Letters literature award, the Horton Foote Prize, the Kesselring Prize, the Primus Prize, the Hodder Fellowship and the #1 and #2 plays on the 2017 Kilroys List. She is a member of the New Dramatists, Ma-Yi Writers' Lab and Playwrights Realm alum. Television credits include Pachinko (Apple), Soundtrack (Netflix). Current commissions include Geffen Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, Portland Center Stage, Second Stage, South Coast Rep. She received a Bachelor of Arts from Yale. She holds a MFA from the University of California at San Diego. More information ata??www.laurenyee.com

Shawn S. Chan was born in the killingfields of Cambodia 1974 and immigrated to Oahu Hawaii as a child where he grew up in Kalihi valley, attended Farrington High School. He moved to Cambodia Town in Long Beach, California and became a community activist, poet, writer, promoting writing and artist workshops to help steer kids out of the streets and into afterschool programs. Bilingual in both Khmer and English, Shawn helps to connect elders with their American-raised kids, to bridge the generational gap and divide that exist in the Cambodian Community of Long Beach, California. He currently resides in Honolulu, Hawaii, supporting his elder Khmer mother and helping her with her untreated PTSD conditions from her time in the killingfields, where 2 million of her countrymen and women died.

Manoa Valley Theatre continues its online streaming offerings by presenting, for a limited time, Lorenzo DeStefano's 2018 production of "SHIPMENT DAY," on MVT's Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/manoavalleytheatre) and YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/manoavalleytheatre).

Amid COVID-19 concerns, MVT will continue to follow the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as it implements strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be in touch with ticket holders with any performance changes. MVT will also post updates on its website at manoavalleytheatre.com/alerts.

