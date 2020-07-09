MVT Announces New Opening Dates For 52nd Season

Manoa Valley Theatre announces new dates for its 52nd season with a stellar lineup of shows that includes a slew of Hawaii premieres, including comedy, musical comedy, drama and a local-kine Hawaii favorite.

As a result of the COVID19 pandemic, Manoa Valley Theatre was forced to cancel their summer shows from the 2019-2020 season. One of the cancelled shows, Desperate Measures, will become the exciting season premiere featuring a mega-talented cast under the direction of veteran of stage and screen Miles Phillips.

"As we move forward, quickly adapting to these unprecedented times, I am heartened by the unwavering support of our Manoa Valley Theatre 'ohana. We cannot wait to share the 52nd season with you. The new season promises something for everyone, including four Hawaii premieres, with some of the hottest productions in the country, as well as feel-good favorites sure to please. We look forward to seeing our 'ohana back home at MVT," shared Executive Director Kip Wilborn.

A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play

December 4 - 6, 2020

A live radio play adapted by

Live taping for Broadcast on HPR

The Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying, "Bah Humbug!"

Desperate Measures

a Wild West musical comedy

by David Friedman and Peter Kellogg

A Hawaii Premiere

January 7 - 24, 2020

Dangerously handsome Johnny Blood must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of Old West characters in this witty and wild musical comedy shakeup of Shakespeare's Measure for Measure! Winner: 2018 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Off-Broadway Musical, and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical

Be More Chill

March 11 -28, 2021

A musical comedy by Joe Iconis, Joe Tracz and Ned Vizzini

A Hawaii Premiere

Jeremy Heere is just an average teenager. That is, until he finds out about "The Squip," a tiny supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most: a date with Christine, an invite to the raddest party of the year and a chance to survive life in his suburban New Jersey high school. But is being the most popular guy in school worth the risk? Be More Chill is a rocking new sci-fi musical about growing up, high school and what we will do to get what we want.

Cambodian Rock Band

May 13 - 30, 2021

a dramatic comedy with music; by Lauren Yee

A Hawaii Premiere

Discover Cambodia's lost surf rock scene through the eyes of a young Cambodian American woman and her father, a Khmer Rouge survivor who begrudgingly returns to his home country for the first time in thirty years. This thrilling story toggles back and forth in time, as father and daughter face the music of the past. Featuring actor/musicians who perform a mix of contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies live, playwright Lauren Yee brings to vivid life the Cambodian rock scene of the 60's and 70's, a movement cut short by the Khmer Rouge's brutal attempt to erase the music (and musicians) once and for all. (107)

Lisa Matsumoto's Once Upon One Noddah Time

July 8 - 25, 2021

A musical comedy by Lisa Matsumoto and Roslyn Catracchia

A delightful adaptation of the traditional fairy tales we all know and love, Once Upon One Noddah Time turns these traditional tales into a comedic local fantasy full of memorable songs and colorful characters. Come meet `Da Tree Local Pigs,` `Da Mongoosettes,` `Da Mean Mongoose,` `Da Wicked Queen` and the menagerie of delightful `local-style` fairy tale characters as they wander their way through a fun and crazy adventure!

Tiny Beautiful Things

July 15 - 25, 2021

Dramatic Comedy by Cheryl Strayed

A Hawaii Premiere

Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things personifies her time working as the online advice columnist "Sugar." When asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. The stage adaptation by Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) places Strayed in her home, where the letter writers appear and share their deepest hurts and struggles. The letters are full of heartbreak and humor, and Strayed counsels each writer deep into the night, sharing words of compassion and hope. Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions which have no answers.

Amid COVID-19 concerns, Manoa Valley Theatre will continue to follow the lead of our elected officials as it implements strategies recommended by State and local public health authorities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Association of Community Theatres (AACT).

Although MVT's first theatrical performance is planned on December 11, plans are being made as if we were opening today under the most current recommendations. MVT will take new measures in regard to ticketing, audience arrival, theatre entrance, seating, theatre egress, disinfecting in the theatre, restrooms, backstage and dressing room area among others.

All patrons, staff, volunteers, and performers will be required to have their body temperature checked upon reporting to the theatre. Any member of our staff, volunteers or performers demonstrating elevated body temperature or any flu-like symptoms will be asked to go home. Staff and volunteers will wear face coverings and gloves while at the theatre.

Face coverings will be required for the audience when on the theatre walkway, lanai and inside the theatre. Social distancing will be practiced at all times. No more than two persons will be allowed in the restroom at a time.

We will continue to regularly monitor the latest guidance from the CDC and evolve our policies and procedures to protect our staff and patrons.

