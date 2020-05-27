MVT Live Features Lucie Lynch, Marcia Zina Mager, and Jarren Amian

This week's episode of Manoa Valley Theatre's new live streaming video series called MVT Live, features three dynamic and exciting talents. Viewers will have a front row seat and an exclusive behind the scenes look at the glamorous world of live theatre and performance. The stream will be posted on @manoavalleytheatre's Live Facebook stream. The host, Dylan Chace Lee, will chat with veteran performers Lucie Lynch and Marcia Zina Mager, creators of Money Talks - But What the Hell is it Saying and multi-talented entertainer Jarren Amian. They'll talk about everything from their background in performing, favorite acting experiences and even some live performances.

Each live episode will feature chats with favorite actors and directors from current and past productions at MVT in a casual, from-home streaming video format. Executive Director Kip Wilborn will join in with news from the theatre and talk about the exciting new season beginning in September, including six Hawaii premieres.

Lucie Lynch, international singer/songwriter and recording artist, originally from Hamburg, has released three albums and has performed on television and radio throughout Europe and the United States. Lucie won Best Actress at the Hamburg Film Festival, and performed her hugely successful original one-woman musical show, Gabriele's Universe, throughout Germany. Lucie and her eclectic band, Lucie & the Perfect Wave, play regularly at Oahu's most popular venues, including Turtle Bay Hilton, Hard Rock Café, Doris Duke Theatre, and The Republic.

Marcia Zina Mager, international best-selling author and performer, is originally from New York City. Her fiction and non-fiction books have been translated into ten languages. Marcia studied improvisation with Academy-Award winning legend Alan Arkin and has appeared on national television, including a guest-starring role on "Hawaii Five 0." She was featured on Lifetime TV's "Beyond Chance," hosted by Melissa Etheridge, and on Japan's hit TV show, "Kiseki Taiken!" She's performed around Honolulu, including Aloha Tower Marketplace, Gordon Biersch, HPU, Kumu Kahua Theatre, and Arts at Mark's Garage.

Lucie and Marcia bring decades of experience leading seminars and workshops. Lucie has worked with children and adults around the world and currently teaches "The Power of Voice" and "Sing Your Soul" sessions in Hawaii. Marcia is the founder of the original national seminar series, "Write from the Heart," taught all across North America and currently works with writers of all ages as The Write Coach. Inspired by the success of their musical, they now offer a unique theatre/music/creativity program as well.

Jarren Amian performed most recently at MVT as Guy in Once and previously as Dr. Frank N. Furter in The Rocky Horror Show. He also appeared as Chris in Sweat at TAG. He was seen as Abhimaan/Oberon in A Midsummer Night's Bollywood Dream at UHM, as Lord High Underling in The Wiz at PTW, as Melchior in Spring Awakening at Ohana Arts, as Bobby in Choir Boy at TAG and as Roger in RENT at Ohana Arts. He also appeared in Happily Eva Afta and Rock of Ages at MVT, in Hairspray at PTW and in Catch Me if You Can at DHT. Jarren is an Alumnus of Farrington High School's T-Shirt Theatre.

Amid COVID-19 concerns, Manoa Valley Theatre has rescheduled the opening of the Wild West musical comedy Desperate Measures, originally scheduled to open March 19. We will now open our 2020-2021 season on September 3, 2020. Moving forward, MVT will continue to follow the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as it implements strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be in touch with ticket holders with any performance changes. MVT will also post updates on its website at manoavalleytheatre.com/alerts.

