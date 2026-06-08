EARTH, WIND & FIRE Show at MACC to Feature Added Hawaiian Artist

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Legendary music group and one of the best-selling artists of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire, returns to Maui after a 13-year absence on Sunday, June 14, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The timely return coincides with a new documentary EARTH, WIND & FIRE (TO BE CELESTIAL VS. THAT'S THE WEIGHT OF THE WORLD), premiering on HBO MAX Sunday, June 7. The two-hour film, directed by Academy Award and GRAMMY Award winner Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, explores the band's musical origins, lasting cultural impact, and visionary leadership. To celebrate the milestone documentary release, specially priced reserved seating tickets priced at $88 will be available starting on Monday, June 8, for the upcoming Maui concert.

Just one week after their new documentary premieres, Earth, Wind & Fire performs at the MACC, under the shining stars in the A&B Amphitheater/Yokouchi Pavilion. An additional shining star, John Cruz has been added as a special guest to the lineup. John will be performing in an expanded trio format. Gates open at 5:00 pm, and an evening full of music begins at 7:00 PM.

Earth, Wind & Fire are a music institution. In 1969, music legend Maurice White birthed the music force named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. With soul as deep as the planet, Earth, Wind & Fire charted a history that will live on forever. They've scored eight number one hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They've released 23 albums; eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They've won an impressive nine GRAMMY Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music, and in 2019, their contributions to arts and culture were acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.

The music of Earth, Wind & Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. Like the elements in their name, Earth, Wind & Fire's music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world and shows no sign of vanishing as they continue to create joy and uplifting music that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere. From the funky and infectious “Let's Groove” to the timeless dance classic “September” to the heartfelt “Reasons,” Earth, Wind & Fire's catalog of hits has become the soundtrack to many lives; now, then, and forever.

In keeping with the MACC's dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires & floods, patrons for this and EVERY concert at the MACC are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank. As an added incentive, anyone who brings a non-perishable donation will be entered into a drawing to win an Earth, Wind & Fire signed poster and merchandise bundle.

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