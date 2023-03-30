Late Night Theatre Company Presents ORDINARY DAYS in April

Late Night Theatre Company presents the four-person musical production of Ordinary Days, co-directed by MFA candidates, Jasmine Haley Anderson & Rebecca Mahar as a part of their MFA Acting thesis project. This musical, written by Adam Gwon, illuminates the struggles of people who are affected by trauma, struggling with self-worth, those who are feeling alone, or those who are seeking to find a friend. Please be advised that this performance may contain mature themes and language.

This heartfelt story takes place in New York City and follows the lives of four everyday people. Each of the characters' paths intersect, while we watch their stories and relationships unfold in meaningful ways. Claire and Jason grapple with love, loss, and the meaning of letting go. Ordinary Days also features Deb and Warren: unlikely friends navigating connections with others and themselves, ultimately finding their place in the world. Throughout the musical, we are reminded that every passerby is someone facing their own challenges and triumphs, and essentially, that there's beauty in the little things.

In this MFA Acting thesis project, Anderson and Mahar hope to "provoke thought, give joy, provide comfort and female empowerment" with this production. Through the lens of characters who don't follow the stereotypes for female roles, Ordinary Days showcases the feelings and lives of real everyday people. This entertaining and upbeat musical aims to inform its audience about varying traumas and how they're not alone in their struggles.

Major funding for the production is provided by the Edward A. "Skeep" Langhans Fund for the Enhancement of the Student Experience. The directors would also like to thank the Awesome Foundation for helping support this thesis project. The Awesome Foundation is a community that helps support awesome community projects with micro-grants. With this support, Anderson and Mahar are able to provide a rare opportunity for UH Manoa students to perform in a musical. Through this grant, they are also able to provide a show that brings a heartfelt and relatable story to its audience members, showing them that everyone has their struggles and that they are not alone.

Ordinary Days runs April 28 and 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., and April 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. and will be performed in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre at UHM Kennedy Theatre. Seating is limited and donations will be accepted at the door, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

EVENT:

Ordinary Days

PRESENTED BY:

UHM's Late Night Theatre Company

WHEN:

April 28-30, 2023

FRI/SAT at 7:30 p.m.

SUN at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Earle Ernst Lab Theatre at Kennedy Theatre

1770 East-West Road, Honolulu, HI 96822

Admission:

FREE. Limited seating. Donations accepted. (no one turned away for lack of funds)