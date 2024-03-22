Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal Winner of February 2024 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The February Go Try PlayWrite winner is Bethany Leigh Greenman for her piece Lilies Bethany Leigh Greenman: is a playwright, screenwriter, dramaturg, and stand-up comedian based in Los Angeles. In 2020, she obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Playwriting at Ohio University. There, she served as the president and treasurer of the Student Organization of Undergraduate Playwrights (SOUP). Every month, SOUP produced nights of ten-minute plays written around selected themes. She wrote 18 plays for it, many of which can be found at her profile on New Play Exchange.

February 2024 prompt: A romantic interloper prompt. Write a ten (10) page maximum scene or a six (6) page maximum monologue of a bouquet of flowers sabotaging an otherwise romantic date. The bouquet may act out of malice, or unintentionally, but the bouquet ruins a romantic situation.

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. Each month a different judge is pulled from amongst the theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.



March Prompt: A “shave and haircut” prompt. Write a ten (10) page maximum scene about an argument resulting from a visit to the barber/hairdresser. The conflict can be before, during, or after the cut. The conflict could be between the person getting the haircut and the person performing the cut; two people cutting their hair, or two stylist.



Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre’s Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. So please do not put your name on the cover of your script. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

