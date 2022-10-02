Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce October Prompt for Monthly Playwriting Contest

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2022 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Oct. 02, 2022  
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce October Prompt for Monthly Playwriting Contest

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the October prompt for their monthly playwriting contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2022 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

The prompt for the month of October 2022 is:

A Thanksgiving situation. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, about a fight over food that masks strongly held political differences. For example, here in Hawai'i, one person brings Zippy's Chili with meat and another brings Zippy's Chili without meat, and the ensuing argument masks a fight over whether or not the Honolulu Rail is a good thing.

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.

