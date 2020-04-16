Kumu Kahua Theatre Serves Mission During Quarantine

Kumu Kahua Theatre is launching four new programs to serve the theatre's mission while presenting shows in the theatre is impossible.

The programs include:

THE MASKED ARTIST: Kumu Kahua Theatre is inviting artists and other volunteers of the theatre to create a piece of art - of any ilk - inspired by the current stay at home rule and COVID-19 health risk. The pieces may be any artistic expression, but it must be possible to share them anonymously. Pieces will be showcased on the theatre's social media and website, inviting followers and patrons to guess the artist. Each artist will eventually be revealed.

After the ballistic missile scare, Kumu Kahua Theatre staff invited local playwrights to process that morning's events through scripts, several of which were later used to create a show and book of scripts. This call to artists opens the opportunity to process and create for the entire Kumu Kahua internal community and allows everyone to play along and guess the artist responsible for the work.

Art pieces (sculptures, poems, songs, photos, etc.) may be submitted by any person who has worked/volunteered at Kumu Kahua Theatre, and it must be possible to share the artistic piece anonymously. Artists may submit work via email to managingdirector@kumukahua.org.

Through this program, one may find that fan-favorite actors may also be oil painters; ushers may write stirring poetry, and production directors may be talented musical artists. This program enables the Kumu Kahua community to stretch their artistic boundaries and learn about themselves and each other.

LIFESTYLES OF THE KUMU KAHUA ARTISTS

Victoria Nahlani Kneubhul's The Conversion of Ka'ahumanu was scheduled to open on March 19, the week the theatre closed down to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The cast has been keeping the show alive, hoping to eventually present it. These are the personal stories of the artists, sharing how they are maintaining their work together while remaining secluded.

BACKSTAGE

This is the reboot of the popular interview series which ran weekly on the ThinkTech network for three years and monthly on Olelo for two years. This weekly interview program, hosted by Kumu Kahua Theatre Managing Director, Donna Blanchard, will serve the education arm of the Kumu Kahua mission statement, by inviting theatre artists to discuss their unique approaches to theatre craft.

THEATRE IN THE TIME OF COVID

Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong is working with playwrights, actors, and storytellers to create a video series showcasing some of the theatre's most talented artists exploring the theatrical conduit of story utilizing video conferencing tools to collaborate, and engage you, our audience.

All of these programs will be shared via the theatre's social media and website to assure that the mission of Kumu Kahua Theatre is served even though the theater itself remains closed until further notice.





